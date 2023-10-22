TV and Movies·Posted 2 hours ago"I Had To Take My Grandmother And My Mom To See 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'" – 17 Awkward AF Movie-Watching Experiences"I’d say I need therapy after watching this with you, but now I’m not so sure that’s a good idea."by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Recently, we were all talking about the awkward movie moments we watched with family. And it turns out there was a LOT of people who'd had similar experiences. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BET So, here are 17 more awkward movie moments that we watched with our family: 1. Eyes Wide Shut Warner Bros. "I was starting college and I was thinking of majoring in film. My dad is a huge Kubrick fan and we went to the cinema to watch – neither of us knew the plot of the movie... All the movie was awkward as hell for me, but the sex scenes between Cruise and Kidman were awful to watch with my dad."—lalalamememe 2. American Pie Summit Entertainment "I watched it on video with my dad when I was 17 or 18. Did not know what a bad idea that was. He thought the pie scene was so funny he rewinded it and called my stepmom in to watch it. Oh. My. Gawd. I’m still scarred 20 years later."—nicabean 3. Dances With Wolves Orion Pictures "I walked out to our living room while my mom and dad were watching. It was during the sex scene and I immediately left the room. I still heard my dad ask my mom if they should do it in a tent..."—marissas2368 4. Brüno Universal Pictures "My mum took me to see it because, despite being a massive prude, she’s also inexplicably a big Sacha Baron Cohen fan. The scene where they were chasing each other around with dildos was pure torture."—marcelswhalemask 5. Yes Man Warner Bros. Pictures "Was still a kid and saw it with my parents. The granny scene. So awkward."—nathanvh 6. Superbad Sony Pictures Releasing "My dad and I watched it together in the theatre, which was full of boys in their early twenties. I was like 18-19 (and a girl). I nearly died of mortification and could barely speak let alone look my dad in the eye for days afterwards."—rebapeawii 7. Harvard Man Lionsgate "I was a huge Sarah Michelle Gellar fan. Watched it with my mom when I was about 15. The first scene is Sarah having sex on all fours. Then she has another sex scene when she's in a forest and it's beyond graphic. It was soooo uncomfortable!"—jug135 8. Cruel Intentions 2 Columbia TriStar Home Video "I watched it with my mom. That shower scene with two girls showing boobs and making out with each other. Still makes me cringe knowing my mom was there for that!!"—jug135 9. Black Swan Fox Searchlight Pictures "Oooh boy. I sat in between my mom and dad. I must have been around 17. It’s uncomfortable to even REMEMBER to this day."—abbyismydog 10. A Dangerous Method Universal Pictures "I saw it with my parents. I was in my early 20s and everyone was super uncomfortable until my dad looked at me and blurted out: 'well, I’d say I need therapy after watching this with you, but now I’m not so sure that’s a good idea'. My mom was mortified, my dad and I couldn’t stop laughing and now it’s one of my favourite funny memories of him."—lww 11. Showgirls MGM/UA Distribution Co. "I saw it with both of my parents in seventh grade… None of us knew what was coming. Mom knew there was something but dad said it couldn’t be that bad because 'it’s out with the regular movies.'"—jessicadowell1 12. The White Crow StudioCanal "I was not aware that there was full frontal male nudity, or I wouldn’t have gone with my grandma. I just remember her loudly whispering 'Wow, you can see everything he has' while I tried to disappear into the theatre seat."—hailcthulhu 13. Leaving Las Vegas MGM/UA Distribution Co. "I was sitting on the couch with my dad. We both froze and pretended we weren't watching Nic Cage get a blow job."—lamdmejor 14. Deadpool 20th Century Studios "Sitting next to my father in the cinema when the montage of very graphic sex scenes started, was the most awkward I've ever felt."—loz1986 15. The American Focus Features My mom and I were out spending the day together. She suggested watching a movie since we were near a movie theatre. We saw that it was playing soon and since she was a fan of George Clooney, she suggested that one. She said, 'I heard it's rated R, but that's probably just for violence.'Watching a movie with your mother where George Clooney goes down on a prostitute is super weird BTW."—pepper314 16. Fifty Shades of Grey Universal Pictures "I drew the short straw and had to take my grandmother and my mom to see Fifty Shades of Grey. I'm pretty sure I sat with my hand shielding my face from them the entire movie."—jkimoehl 17. Nuns on the Run 20th Century Studios "I know I’m dating myself, but I saw it with a friend of mine in the theatre when I was about 13. Thought it was hilarious, and asked my parents if we could watch it for our movie night when it came out on video. Somehow, I completely forgot about the nude scenes. So, here is my Jehovah’s Witness family, mom, and dad and four kids ages 2-15 watching naked boobies on television courtesy of me. Looking back on it now, it was absolutely hilarious! At the time, I wanted to crawl into a hole and die!"—jmacxjr What was your most awkward movie-watching experience? Let us know in the comments below!