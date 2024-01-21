Transform Your Home Into A Functional Paradise With These 34 Practical Additions

1. A pair of fan light pull cords so you can finally know which turns on the fan and which turns on the light. What an ~illuminating~ product!
2. A set of inexpensive microfiber sheets that feel just as silky soft as much more expensive brands. So you and your wallet can get a good night's sleep.
3. A cat-tastic magnet so you and your roommate will actually know if those dishes are clean or dirty. Such a small gadget with huge effects.
5. A prep-and-pour cutting board for anyone who gets more chopped garlic on the floor than in the pan (me).
6. A digital alarm clock so beautiful, you may finally use an actual clock over your phone. Best of all, it has three USB ports so you can charge said phone.
7. A set of thick velvet slip covers to instantly transform your drab couch into something new and fabulous. Goodbye, stain-covered gray couch and HELLO new couch of my HGTV dreams.
9. A natural sweater pill remover made from upcycled car windshield glass (OK, cool) capable of scraping away annoying pills from sweater, blankets, towels, and any other fabrics that need a refresh.
10. A expandable, cabinet-lining, two-tier shelf that will make every bottle you own visible and easily accessible.
11. A pair of Command broom holding wall mounts so those things can stop falling out of the closet and bopping you on the head.
12. A pack of butterfly-shaped sticky traps to install near your houseplants so you can finally evict all those tiny fly free-loaders.
13. A portable toddler cup with a handle and reach-through lid that makes snack time easy and mess-free.
14. A pack of sheet suspenders for the restless sleeper who always ends up in a tangled ball by morning. Keep those suckers in place!
15. A pack of shower curtain clips, because the last thing you want to happen after watching Psycho is to have the curtain billow in and attack you.
16. A set of extra mini drawers that clip onto your shelves so you can easily grab what you need instead of having to remove half the contents of your fridge just to get to the mayo.
17. A jalapeno corer so you can get rid of unwanted seeds in a flash and minimize the risk of you slicing your hand open.
18. A privacy window film that's easy to install and fills your home with lots of rainbows when the sun hits it just right. Now you can sing "somewheeeere over the rainbow" as you step over your dog.
19. An egg cooker so you can stop settling for overcooked hardboiled eggs with gross gray yolks. You deserve better.
20. A Capri Blue Volcano candle that's commonly burned in Anthropologie stores. Now your home can smell just as nice.
23. A magnetic meal planning pad with a detachable shopping list for when you want to really commit to cooking at home.
24. A beeswax wood polish and conditioner to give your furniture an impossibly lustrous shine previously never seen in your home.
25. A drain cover so you can fill your tub all the way to the tippy top. You need all the water you can get!
26. A monstera to bring life into your stuffy home. 2024 is the year you keep a plant alive. I believe in you!
27. A journal happy to store all your increasingly complicated passwords. At least 12 characters, including a symbol, number, capital letter, ancient rune, and the fleeting details of a half-remembered dream? COME ON!
28. A waffle stick maker for delicious, dippable waffles any time. Life is so much better when you have a waffle in each hand.
29. A massaging shower head with 30 different settings so you can make sure your precious shower time is well-spent.
30. A set of Sheet Keeper bands to keep your sheet sets together and properly labelled. GOODBYE, frantically searching for a matching pillowcase before your guests arrive in 30 minutes.
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!
Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
Get a set of two from Sheet Keeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels).
32. A rotating spice rack that not only provides you with all the spices you need to start your culinary journey, but also comes with FIVE YEARS of free spice refills; that means you can sprinkle your sea salt with reckless abandon.
33. A set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders so you finally have a place to store those darn things.
McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.
Promising review: 'These are great! They come with command strips and I installed mine side ways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." —Etsy Reviewer
Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $11+ (available in 12 colors).
34. A pet hair remover that'll pull all the fur off your belongings. It turns out that white fur coat you own is actually a black denim jacket???
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.