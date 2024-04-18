Transform Your Home Into A Functional Paradise With These 33 Practical Additions

Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!

Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1

Get a set of two from Sheet Keeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels).