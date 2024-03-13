Reviewers Tried These 30 Products First So You Wouldn’t Have To Be The Guinea Pig

This oil has jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to help promote strong nails and soften cuticles.

Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4 ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

Get it from Amazon for $9.41.