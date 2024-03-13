Reviewers Tried These 30 Products First So You Wouldn’t Have To Be The Guinea Pig

1. A dry shampoo powder offering a welcome refresh to hair that's almost ready to be washed. Almost.
2. A charging pad that provides juice for your phone as soon as you put it down. It's a big win for anyone whose phone's charging port has gotten a little wonky with age.
3. An avocado slicing tool made to pit and cut your precious fruit because listen, I've seen an avocado knife accident, and there was an unsettling amount of blood.
4. A handheld electric milk frother that'll make your morning coffee feel like a special treat — no trip to the expensive café needed.
5. A bottle of wildly popular Feed-N-Wax to bring the shine back to your wood floors, doors, and furniture. On top of polishing, it'll also condition the wood and help keep it from drying and fading.
6. An electric bubble massage mat that'll transform your tub into a luxurious jetted Jacuzzi. It even has a built-in heater and aroma clip so you can pretend you're at the spa and it's someone else's kid making a ruckus outside the bathroom.
7. A roll of marble contact paper to give your home an instant dash of glamor. Reviewers like to use it on previously drab kitchen tables, bathroom counters, and Ikea furniture.
9. A Cat Dancer toy you can waggle in front of your feline whenever you wanna give them a proper workout.
10. A silverware sorter that fits a full 48-piece cutlery set but takes up just half the amount of space an average organizer might. This leaves plenty of room for your wide array of mason jar tops and forgotten metal straws.
12. A flexible, lightweight hose that'll be so much easier to work with than wrangling a traditional hose. Why are those things so darn heavy?
Promising review: "I was tired of fighting with our old, heavy 50 foot rubber hose and found I just avoided using it. So far, this one seems to be perfect for my needs: easy to move around, lightweight, and easy to store." —Kahni H.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).
13. A nail and cuticle oil to bring life back to your damaged nails, even if you did something really bad like — gasp! — peel off a gel manicure.
This oil has jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to help promote strong nails and soften cuticles.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4 ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.41.
14. A Diamond Dazzle Stik because you can only keep using the phrase "shine bright like a diamond" if your diamonds are actually shining.
Promising review: "I was a little worried about this product when I bought it. I did not think this would clean my ring well. If you're debating this product, I 100% recommend it. It cleaned my ring so well. I was shocked. I felt it even cleaned better than the jewelers. I love how it’s so easy to travel with and just spot-clean your jewelry whenever you want to." —Emily Warren
Get it from Amazon for $9.48.
15. Two pairs of baby feet masks for getting the peeling snake feet of your dreams. JK! After the peeling stops, you get nice, soft tootsies.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel as your feet start shedding layers of dead skin.
Promising review: "My feet have never felt softer! I do recommend wearing socks often, otherwise your couch and blankets will be covered in sloughed off skin! No pain or discomfort. I love it!" —Nicole C
Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.95.
16. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be.
The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($31.83 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.
Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
17. A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream you'll want to marinate your dry paws in all season.
Promising review: "Great product! I must say that I was skeptical about its effect after trying so many products, and I must say that it works wonderfully. My hands were in a terrible condition, really dry and full of cracks, and now they are much more pleasant and moist and all the cracks are gone!" —Eliran tajer
Get a 3.4-ounce jar from Amazon for $6.98.
18. A pack of Affresh tablets that'll make sure the thing making your dishes clean is also clean.
Read our review of Affresh cleaning tablets!
Promising review: "This stuff works really well. I work in appliance repair and highly recommend. If you are having a lot of residue in your dishwasher, the most important thing is to make sure your water is hot enough! At least 120 degrees F. Use two tablets for heavy build up, no detergent, and empty and this should make a huge difference. If you use hot water and use this or Glisten regularly, your dishwasher will perform better and last longer. Great for removing soap and hard water residue." —No One
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
19. A wildly popular hair serum packed with vitamin E, aloe vera, and argan oil to ensure your mane stays silky soft and frizz-free, no matter how humid it gets (Florida bbs, this one is for you).
Promising review: "I found this product through a BuzzFeed article for those with frizzy hair, and THIS PRODUCT DID NOT DISAPPOINT, PEOPLE! I put this serum through the ringer; I got this to stand up to Bay Area fog AND the nasty, humid heat wave we got a couple weeks ago. No frizz, no extra curls. Nothing! On top of that, it made my hair super glossy. I'm very impressed. Heads-up, though, a little goes a long way. One pump is enough to cover my hair, and I have medium-length hair. Also, it can make your hair look oily if you use too much. I do have oily hair, so working on my ends first, then working to my roots works for me." —Jazmine Carbajal
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
To learn more, check out our hair serum write-up.