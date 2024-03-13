Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Reviewers Tried These 30 Products First So You Wouldn’t Have To Be The Guinea Pig

    These are bona fide hits: Other customers took the risk so you don't have to.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A dry shampoo powder offering a welcome refresh to hair that's almost ready to be washed. Almost.

    reviewer showing the left part of their hair without the dry shampoo, and the right with dry shampoo, revealing it looks less tangled and less greasy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love that this is a powder and not a stinky aerosol spray. That also means that this lasts MUCH longer. I use it every other day when I don't wash my hair since I have very oily roots. I've been using it for almost a month, and barely any is missing out of the bottle. A little goes a long way." —R.G.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).

    2. A charging pad that provides juice for your phone as soon as you put it down. It's a big win for anyone whose phone's charging port has gotten a little wonky with age.

    amazon.com

    This is compatible with both Apple and Android phones.

    Promising review: "One of the most aesthetically pleasing wireless chargers I've ever seen and used. I've tried different ones, and they either take too long to charge and get hot or are bulky. This one is perfect for leaving at home, work and taking with you to travel." —Ken

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in eight colors).

    3. An avocado slicing tool made to pit and cut your precious fruit because listen, I've seen an avocado knife accident, and there was an unsettling amount of blood.

    reviewer photo showing avocado slicing tool with the pit remover and perfect slices of avocado
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "High quality. The feature that sets this apart from cheaper tools is the pit remover. I actually cut my palm and needed stitches, removing a pit with a knife. Then someone told me about tools like this. The slicer part also works fine for me and saves a lot of time over manual slicing. Cleanup is simple. Run water over it in the sink. Then, put it in the dinnerware basket in the dishwasher. Great gift idea!" —W.S.

    Get it from Amazon for $10.49.

    4. A handheld electric milk frother that'll make your morning coffee feel like a special treat — no trip to the expensive café needed.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this little thing! I have everything you can think of at home for making coffee and espresso. Well, I love the Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew with foam. I set out to make my own. I can now make cold foam thanks to this little tool. Love it!" —Krose

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).

    5. A bottle of wildly popular Feed-N-Wax to bring the shine back to your wood floors, doors, and furniture. On top of polishing, it'll also condition the wood and help keep it from drying and fading.

    reviewer photo showing half of their floor looking completely new after applying the Feed-N-Wax to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical, but oh my goodness! My cabinets look amazing. They look like they did when they were new. So simple a child can use it. I applied it extremely generously, left it overnight, and wiped it down the next morning. That dullness is gone. Highly recommended!" —Joy Allington

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    6. An electric bubble massage mat that'll transform your tub into a luxurious jetted Jacuzzi. It even has a built-in heater and aroma clip so you can pretend you're at the spa and it's someone else's kid making a ruckus outside the bathroom.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got it for my wife, and I have to say I wasn’t expecting much, but it turned out to be a really excellent product....works exactly as described, the mat suction is holding up well so far, and the remote control works great too. I thought it might be a hassle to set up each time, and she’d get tired of using it, but it stores neatly in the box and takes two to three minutes to set up each time. The PVC vacuum hose was stuck pretty tight in the mat the first time we used it and took a while to maneuver and pry out, but now we just make sure not to jam it in too tight when we're setting it up, and it comes out pretty effortlessly. Time will tell regarding durability/longevity, but so far, really happy with this mini jetted tub!" —VicSlick

    Get it from Amazon for $134.99.

    7. A roll of marble contact paper to give your home an instant dash of glamor. Reviewers like to use it on previously drab kitchen tables, bathroom counters, and Ikea furniture.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely loved this contact paper. It completely transformed my countertop. It was super easy to apply, and if I messed up, it was extremely easy to redeem myself. I did this alone with no help, and I’m pretty proud of the outcome. Took me about 30 min to complete it. I used the whole roll of the smallest option, and it was enough for me. Super awesome, and I will be buying more of this contact paper soon when I transform another room in my home! LOVE LOVE LOVE!!" —Mariah

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in four sizes).

    8. A veggie chopper that obliterates produce with a mere pull instead of endless dicing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of the top-ranked food prep tools we use in our kitchen. My first one lasted three years until I dropped it one time too many. I drop and break things a lot. By day two, we had a new one because we didn't want to be without one of these gadgets. Easy to handle and clean. Safely chops evenly. Best for nuts, onions, celery, and raw carrots. Kids can help chop with this fun and safe pull-ring chopper." —Wheatlady

    Get it from Amazon for $18.42+ (available in three colors).

    9. A Cat Dancer toy you can waggle in front of your feline whenever you wanna give them a proper workout.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    In fact, if you are looking for an immediate LOL, please head straight to the review images of this little gizmo — pages and pages of kitty cats losing their marbles. It is goodness and absurdity and light.

    Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99.

    10. A silverware sorter that fits a full 48-piece cutlery set but takes up just half the amount of space an average organizer might. This leaves plenty of room for your wide array of mason jar tops and forgotten metal straws.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have a small kitchen with little drawer space, and this thing is amazing! My old utensil holder took up the entire drawer, while this one takes less than half! It holds everything perfectly and left a ton of room in the drawer." —Grace C.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.

    11. A pack of touch-up razors designed to help you quickly clean up eyebrows and peach fuzz.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "After years of waxing my upper lip hair, I decided to find a less painful way for hair removal. Using a regular razor was okay, but regular razors are just way too big and uncomfortable. I ordered these, and OH MY GOSH, they are *amazing.* They're perfect for upper lip hair and peach fuzz, and today, for the first time, I tried them on my eyebrows, and they're great for getting those random stray hairs above the eyebrows. I'm super happy with these and would 100% recommend them. I'll definitely be buying more." —CM

    Get a 3-pack from Amazon for $5.99.

    12. A flexible, lightweight hose that'll be so much easier to work with than wrangling a traditional hose. Why are those things so darn heavy?

    hand holds pile of hose with a spray nozzle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was tired of fighting with our old, heavy 50 foot rubber hose and found I just avoided using it. So far, this one seems to be perfect for my needs: easy to move around, lightweight, and easy to store." —Kahni H.

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).

    13. A nail and cuticle oil to bring life back to your damaged nails, even if you did something really bad like — gasp! — peel off a gel manicure.

    left: reviewer hand with brittle nails right: the same hand with smooth nails
    www.amazon.com

    This oil has jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to help promote strong nails and soften cuticles.

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4 ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $9.41.

    14. A Diamond Dazzle Stik because you can only keep using the phrase "shine bright like a diamond" if your diamonds are actually shining.

    left: reviewer diamond looking faded and blurry right: diamond looking clean and sharp
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was a little worried about this product when I bought it. I did not think this would clean my ring well. If you're debating this product, I 100% recommend it. It cleaned my ring so well. I was shocked. I felt it even cleaned better than the jewelers. I love how it’s so easy to travel with and just spot-clean your jewelry whenever you want to." —Emily Warren

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48.

    15. Two pairs of baby feet masks for getting the peeling snake feet of your dreams. JK! After the peeling stops, you get nice, soft tootsies.

    feet peeling because of the mask
    www.amazon.com

    Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel as your feet start shedding layers of dead skin.

    Promising review: "My feet have never felt softer! I do recommend wearing socks often, otherwise your couch and blankets will be covered in sloughed off skin! No pain or discomfort. I love it!" —Nicole C

    Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.95.

    16. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be.

    a cloudy shower wall half cleaned to show the effect of the drill brush
    www.amazon.com

    The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($31.83 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.

    Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).

    17. A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream you'll want to marinate your dry paws in all season. 

    a green jar with a spiral patterned cream inside. a reviewer took a bit out with their fingers to show the consistency
    left: severely peeling hand right: hand with less peeling
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great product! I must say that I was skeptical about its effect after trying so many products, and I must say that it works wonderfully. My hands were in a terrible condition, really dry and full of cracks, and now they are much more pleasant and moist and all the cracks are gone!" —Eliran tajer

    Get a 3.4-ounce jar from Amazon for $6.98.

    18. A pack of Affresh tablets that'll make sure the thing making your dishes clean is also clean.

    model adds tablet to dishwasher
    Amazon

    Read our review of Affresh cleaning tablets!

    Promising review: "This stuff works really well. I work in appliance repair and highly recommend. If you are having a lot of residue in your dishwasher, the most important thing is to make sure your water is hot enough! At least 120 degrees F. Use two tablets for heavy build up, no detergent, and empty and this should make a huge difference. If you use hot water and use this or Glisten regularly, your dishwasher will perform better and last longer. Great for removing soap and hard water residue." —No One

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.

    19. A wildly popular hair serum packed with vitamin E, aloe vera, and argan oil to ensure your mane stays silky soft and frizz-free, no matter how humid it gets (Florida bbs, this one is for you).

    Reviewer's photo of their hair frizzy, and then smooth and shinier after using the serum
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I found this product through a BuzzFeed article for those with frizzy hair, and THIS PRODUCT DID NOT DISAPPOINT, PEOPLE! I put this serum through the ringer; I got this to stand up to Bay Area fog AND the nasty, humid heat wave we got a couple weeks ago. No frizz, no extra curls. Nothing! On top of that, it made my hair super glossy. I'm very impressed. Heads-up, though, a little goes a long way. One pump is enough to cover my hair, and I have medium-length hair. Also, it can make your hair look oily if you use too much. I do have oily hair, so working on my ends first, then working to my roots works for me." —Jazmine Carbajal

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    To learn more, check out our hair serum write-up.