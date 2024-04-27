38 Practical Things Your Home May Be Sorely Missing

1. A silicone "Broombi" that's an all-surface broom, squeegee, and pet hair remover to efficientally tackle all your worst floor messes.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
2. A Fresh Patch grass pee pad that'll give your pup a place to pee, even if it's raining out. This is great for training puppies that the best place to go is in the grass and not, in fact, on your brand-new carpet.
Promising review: "Our dog loves her Fresh Patch. We were not having much luck training her on a puppy pad so we decided to try it out, and it actually worked. It took a few days, but now she goes to her Fresh Patch to potty 9 times out of 10." —Miguel Delgado
Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in five sizes).
3. A pair of fan light pull cords so you can finally know which turns on the fan and which turns on the light. What an ~illuminating~ product!
4. A set of inexpensive microfiber sheets that feel just as silky soft as much more expensive brands. So you and your wallet can get a good night's sleep.
5. A cat-tastic magnet so you and your roommate will actually know if those dishes are clean or dirty. Such a small gadget with huge effects.
6. A mesmerizing rolling egg dispenser that saves space in your fridge *and* offers the same dopamine hit that a vending machine might offer. Every time you take an egg out, a replacement egg will roll into its place.
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
8. A prep-and-pour cutting board for anyone who gets more chopped garlic on the floor than in the pan (me).
9. A digital alarm clock so beautiful, you may finally use an actual clock over your phone. Best of all, it has three USB ports so you can charge said phone.
10. A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle that'll make it easier to drain your pasta and veggies without losing anything to the sink.
11. A set of thick velvet slipcovers to instantly transform your drab couch into something new and fabulous. Goodbye, stain-covered gray couch and HELLO new couch of my HGTV dreams.
13. A natural sweater pill remover made from upcycled car windshield glass (OK, cool) capable of scraping away annoying pills from sweater, blankets, towels, and any other fabrics that need a refresh.
14. A pack of shower curtain clips, because the last thing you want to happen after watching Psycho is to have the curtain billow in and attack you.
15. A set of extra mini drawers that clip onto your shelves so you can easily grab what you need instead of having to remove half the contents of your fridge just to get to the mayo.
16. A jalapeno corer so you can get rid of unwanted seeds in a flash and minimize the risk of you slicing your hand open.
17. A privacy window film that's easy to install and fills your home with lots of rainbows when the sun hits it just right. Now you can sing "somewheeeere over the rainbow" as you step over your dog.
18. An egg cooker so you can stop settling for overcooked hardboiled eggs with gross gray yolks. You deserve better.
19. A Capri Blue Volcano candle that's commonly burned in Anthropologie stores. Now your home can smell just as nice.
20. A magnetic meal planning pad with a detachable shopping list for when you want to really commit to cooking at home.
22. A journal happy to store all your increasingly complicated passwords. At least 12 characters, including a symbol, number, capital letter, ancient rune, and the fleeting details of a half-remembered dream? COME ON!
23. A set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders so you finally have a place to store those darn things.
McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.
Promising review: 'These are great! They come with command strips and I installed mine side ways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." —Etsy Reviewer
Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $8.80+ (available in 12 colors).
24. A pet hair remover that'll pull all the fur off your belongings. It turns out that white fur coat you own is actually a black denim jacket???
25. A rotating spice rack that not only provides you with all the spices you need to start your culinary journey, but also comes with FIVE YEARS of free spice refills; that means you can sprinkle your sea salt with reckless abandon.
26. An unreasonably cuddly throw blanket that you should only buy if you plan on hibernating underneath it for the next couple months.
27. A set of Sheet Keeper bands to keep your sheet sets together and properly labelled. GOODBYE, frantically searching for a matching pillowcase before your guests arrive in 30 minutes.
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!
Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
Get a set of two from Sheet Keeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels).