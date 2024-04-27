BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    38 Practical Things Your Home May Be Sorely Missing

    Your home texted me and told me to ask you for these things.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A silicone "Broombi" that's an all-surface broom, squeegee, and pet hair remover to efficientally tackle all your worst floor messes. 

    A flexible white broom pulling hair out of a carpet
    Reviewer holding broom next to a pile of cat hair and the cat from whence it came
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors). 

    2. Fresh Patch grass pee pad that'll give your pup a place to pee, even if it's raining out. This is great for training puppies that the best place to go is in the grass and not, in fact, on your brand-new carpet. 

    a dog sitting on the fresh patch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Our dog loves her Fresh Patch. We were not having much luck training her on a puppy pad so we decided to try it out, and it actually worked. It took a few days, but now she goes to her Fresh Patch to potty 9 times out of 10." —Miguel Delgado

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in five sizes).

    3. A pair of fan light pull cords so you can finally know which turns on the fan and which turns on the light. What an ~illuminating~ product!

    long chains with charms shaped like lightbulb and fan
    amazon.com

    Get them from Amazon for $5.88+ (available in eight colors).

    4. A set of inexpensive microfiber sheets that feel just as silky soft as much more expensive brands. So you and your wallet can get a good night's sleep.

    the sheets
    Amazon

    I slept on these sheets while at an Airbnb and was convinced they were fancy percale sheets. I had to check the label because they felt so luxurious and cuddly. I was totally shocked that you could just get 'em on Amazon.

    Get a set from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in six sizes and 14 colors).

    5. A cat-tastic magnet so you and your roommate will actually know if those dishes are clean or dirty. Such a small gadget with huge effects.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    6. A mesmerizing rolling egg dispenser that saves space in your fridge *and* offers the same dopamine hit that a vending machine might offer. Every time you take an egg out, a replacement egg will roll into its place. 

    Two tiered egg dispenser holding a dozen eggs, six on each tier
    reviewer placing an egg in the dispenser, which rolls it down and slides it into the bottom tier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action. 

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. 

    Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99

    7. A tea bag organizer to bring order (and space) to your packed cabinets.

    plastic organizer with 12 drawers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half for jumbled tea boxes which I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes).

    8. A prep-and-pour cutting board for anyone who gets more chopped garlic on the floor than in the pan (me).

    youtube.com, Sur La Table

    Promising Review: "This cutting board is amazing! After chopping your veggies, this board makes transferring them into a pan, pot, or mixing bowl extremely easy and efficient. Just pick up the board using the handle, and the cutting boards transforms into a funnel to effortlessly drop the contents of the cutting board into a pan. It's great and we love it!" —Tiffany J

    Get it from Sur La Table for $19.95 (available in two colors).

    9. A digital alarm clock so beautiful, you may finally use an actual clock over your phone. Best of all, it has three USB ports so you can charge said phone.

    amazon.com, @miriam. gin1 / Via tiktok.com

    Promising review: "Love love love this clock... sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the B-Jesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." —Meika B.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six styles).

    10. A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle that'll make it easier to drain your pasta and veggies without losing anything to the sink. 

    Model using the colander to strain water out of pasta
    Reviewer using the colander to strain out veggies
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so easy and convenient to use. The material is sturdy and detachable. You can use it to easily wash and strain, and also use the bucket itself to prepare food. Love it." —swska

    Get it from Amazon for $18.49.

    11. A set of thick velvet slipcovers to instantly transform your drab couch into something new and fabulous. Goodbye, stain-covered gray couch and HELLO new couch of my HGTV dreams.

    Reviewer before/after of their couch with the pink velvet slip added. The after pic shows couches that look brand new and completely different.
    amazon.com

    This set even comes with nonslip straps to ensure your new seats stay in place. See more colors here.

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).

    12. A bidet offering a more luxurious option over that dry, wasteful, less-efficient toilet paper.

    Tushy

    Promising review: "This is the bidet I use and I 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is truly something if you've never experienced it before, but the cool water will probably feel good once it's summer and my apartment gets nice and steamy. " —Melanie Aman, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from Tushy on Amazon for $79.

    13. A natural sweater pill remover made from upcycled car windshield glass (OK, cool) capable of scraping away annoying pills from sweater, blankets, towels, and any other fabrics that need a refresh.

    Hand holding the pill remover on a sweater
    Celsious

    Celsious is a Black woman-owned laundromat in Brooklyn. The shop is energy efficient, and they also sell eco-friendly garment care products and accessories.

    Get it from Celsious for $15.

    14. A pack of shower curtain clips, because the last thing you want to happen after watching Psycho is to have the curtain billow in and attack you.

    a curtain being put into a clip stuck to wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Lifesaver! Our showers are pretty narrow so the shower curtains would never fully cover the back corner. This was a cheap and efficient solution for securing our shower curtains!" —Joya Smith

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.99.

    15. A set of extra mini drawers that clip onto your shelves so you can easily grab what you need instead of having to remove half the contents of your fridge just to get to the mayo.

    clear drawers in fridge
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought a new refrigerator and I missed my deli drawer. I purchased this as a way to store deli cold meat. I’m so glad I bought it" —Wendy

    Get one from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two size packs)

    16. A jalapeno corer so you can get rid of unwanted seeds in a flash and minimize the risk of you slicing your hand open.

    jalapeno corer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! Even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag. Or even a Ziploc baggie with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too as he loves making poppers too!!" —QueenRegina

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    17. A privacy window film that's easy to install and fills your home with lots of rainbows when the sun hits it just right. Now you can sing "somewheeeere over the rainbow" as you step over your dog.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Read more about this beloved rainbow window film.

    Promising review: "I have privacy issues in my apartment and these are not only pretty, but no one can see into my apartment!!! I haven't taken them off yet but I'm pretty sure they're renter friendly since I had to reapply one recently." —mars

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in nine sizes).

    18. An egg cooker so you can stop settling for overcooked hardboiled eggs with gross gray yolks. You deserve better.

    egg device that has six eggs cooking in it
    Amazon

    Along with hardboiled eggs, this baby can make omelets and poached and scrambled eggs.

    See BuzzFeed's full write-up on the Dash egg cooker.

    Promising review: "The egg cooker is the first product I bought from Dash. It started my love affair with the Dash company and I am a serial buyer of now four different products and counting. And no, I pay for them all and have zero connection to the company. I’m just a big fan of their products. If you want consistently good hard-boiled eggs, just follow the instructions. If you want to customize your experience and be a mad scientist and play around with timing and with water temp and levels, you can do that too. But as long as you make sure to rinse the just-cooked eggs in cold water using the cute carrier, then you will get the desired soft to hard levels on the continuum of cook by using the included and equally cute water measurer/egg piercer. And you won’t hurt yourself like you would by doing the bonehead move of handling flaming hockey puck eggs with your bare hands. Don’t be an idiot. Use the carrier." —JenX

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six colors).

    19. A Capri Blue Volcano candle that's commonly burned in Anthropologie stores. Now your home can smell just as nice.

    hands hold candle tin
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "Best-smelling candle in the entire world. Expensive but worth it. It smells up entire bottom floor of our house, which is 1500 sq. ft." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $22.

    20. A magnetic meal planning pad with a detachable shopping list for when you want to really commit to cooking at home.

    notepad on fridge
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Such a lifesaver. I find this meal planner super helpful. I love the side-by-side for the menu and shopping list. Soo much easier for me. Plus, they come in cute color combos and the back has a magnet to put it right on the refrigerator" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $5.95 (available in five styles).

    21. A fan-favorite all-season comforter — your current one is getting a little lumpy, no?

    quilted comforter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This comforter is amazing! I was getting too warm with my down comforter, but I still wanted something soft, and this was the answer. It's very light, yet still provides enough warmth that I'm only using this with a flat sheet. It fit perfectly in my duvet cover and comes with loops on each corner and midway between the corners." —Joiseygirl

    Get it from Amazon for $26.49+ (available in twin–California king and in seven colors).

    22. A journal happy to store all your increasingly complicated passwords. At least 12 characters, including a symbol, number, capital letter, ancient rune, and the fleeting details of a half-remembered dream? COME ON!

    Amazon

    It's alphabetized so you can easily find the one you need!.

    Promising review: "This was exactly what I wanted. The book has a heavy plastic cover and heavy-duty wire binding. The paper is good quality, although my favorite gel pens did have some bleed-through. I'd recommend ballpoint or pencil. The entries have wide spaces, with room for website, email, username, password, and notes (which is perfect for noting the answers to those security questions... What's your favorite ice cream flavor? I don't remember what I answered a year ago!). The password section has a good number of extra lines, for those sites that make you change your password with annoying frequency." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).

    23. A set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders so you finally have a place to store those darn things. 

    KitchenAid Tool Holder set placed on the bottom of a cabinet
    McMaster3D on Etsy

    McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.

    Promising review: 'These are great! They come with command strips and I installed mine side ways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." —Etsy Reviewer

    Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $8.80+ (available in 12 colors).

    24. A pet hair remover that'll pull all the fur off your belongings. It turns out that white fur coat you own is actually a black denim jacket???

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy cow this is magic. I have a 230-pound Mastiff. I have purchased any and everything claiming to get dog hair off car carpet. I have used at least three different vacuums and attachments. Lately I have been using a microfiber towel because it had some grip. Then this piece of magic arrived. It gets every single hair no matter how embedded. There were hairs I had a hard time removing with my fingers. The Fur-Zoff pulled them right out. This has cut my hair removal time in half! Thank you for this savior of a tool." —David R.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    25. A rotating spice rack that not only provides you with all the spices you need to start your culinary journey, but also comes with FIVE YEARS of free spice refills; that means you can sprinkle your sea salt with reckless abandon.

    spining spice rack
    Amazon

    The next time you want to make a mushroom gravy, you'll have Herbes de Provence right there! And chicken is going to taste so much better with a dash of rosemary. This tower comes with 20 jars of spices. I personally have this rack and can confirm it's legit. The construction is obviously a little flimsy, but it spins nicely and doesn't wobble. All the spices are fresh and quite nice!

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! It looks great on my counter and all the new choices I have to cook with is just exciting!! Plus, the five years of refills is just icing on top." —Imani

    Get a rack with 20 spices from Amazon for $39.98.

    26. An unreasonably cuddly throw blanket that you should only buy if you plan on hibernating underneath it for the next couple months.

    fuzzy blanket
    Anthropologie

    I have this blanket and haven't moved from under it since I got it. It's silky soft on the bottom and thickly furry on top. I can't even begin to describe how perfectly snuggly this thing is.

    Get it from Anthropologie for $68.60 (available in eight colors).

    27. A set of Sheet Keeper bands to keep your sheet sets together and properly labelled. GOODBYE, frantically searching for a matching pillowcase before your guests arrive in 30 minutes. 

    stacks of sheets with yellow and off white bands wrapped around them to keep them orderly
    SheetKeeper / Etsy

    Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!

    Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1

    Get a set of two from Sheet Keeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels).

    28. A massaging shower head with 30 different settings so you can make sure your precious shower time is well-spent.

    two nozzle shower head
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We installed this and immediately felt like we'd been missing out on a good shower for years. Definitely recommend! Just make sure to install according to the directions and firmly place the removable shower head in it's resting place or it does look like it will fall." —abf2224

    Get it from Amazon for $41.40.

    29. A monstera to bring life into your stuffy home. 2022 is the year you keep a plant alive. I believe in you!

    large plant with heart shaped leaves
    amazon.com

    Above is an image of the plant just five months after it arrived. They grow up so fast. :')

    Promising review: "Packaged with care, larger than life, and still going strong a month after ordering. I love my new monstera! It has a ton of new leaves already and many of them have split into that lovely, now iconic shape." —Jack Bettilyon

    Get it from Amazon for $12.69.

    30. A waffle stick maker for delicious, dippable waffles any time. Life is so much better when you have a waffle in each hand.

    small waffle device that makes four sticks
    Amazon

    (Yes, I do think a waffle stick maker is practical, tysm.)

    Promising review: "I do not normally rave about kitchen appliances but I love this little guy! I impulse bought it after reading some reviews and craving waffles. It seriously is the best waffle maker I have ever used. We had a more expensive one that would flip to cook evenly, but this thing has that beat by a mile. I have used it a dozen times and the waffles come out perfect every time. I spray with vegetable oil before pouring in 1/3 cup of batter (as other reviewers have noted it does not come with a measuring cup) and then set a timer for four minutes. When I am done, I just unplug it and let it cool, then wipe it off with a cloth. I know the color and cartoonish logo may turn some people off but I seriously recommend this iron to everyone." —