People Shared Their Unique Holiday Traditions, And Some Of These Are So Wholesome

6. "The first few years, my partner and I struggled with anniversary gifts because the timing is awful. My birthday is late November, our anniversary is early December, then Christmas, and her birthday is early January?? It was a lot of money to spend on gifts each year. We came up with two rules: #1 Birthdays are experiences only (a visit to a museum, a party, etc.), and #2 We can only spend a dollar amount of the number of years we've been together on an anniversary gift (and it cannot be food/candy)."

"We started this tradition at five years, so we each spent $5 — she gave me a Lisa Frank sticker-book, and I gave her two button pins. Six years = $6, Seven = $7, and so on. It's been great! It's so much less stressful during the season and shows how well we know each other. I love the challenge, and I love seeing how creative she can be. We've gotten keychains, blind boxes, enamel pins...little things we both enjoy. This year, we get to spend $10!"



—OddLeigh