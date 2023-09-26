Tell Us About Your Experience With Sleep Paralysis

The horror movieDear David is coming to theaters on October 13, and as anyone who followed the original story already knows, it's going to be the stuff of nightmares. Trailer:
For those who need a refresher, the movie is based on the viral story of Adam Ellis, a comic artist who experienced episodes of sleep paralysis and other terrors that involved the ghost of a malevolent child haunting his apartment in Brooklyn.
Anyway, sleep paralysis is a condition where your brain wakes up, but your body stays asleep, and for many people it comes with terrifying visions of shadowy figures at the end of the bed, or worse.
It was only after I started talking about Dear David that I learned just how many people I know have actually had sleep paralysis. It's common!
It's been a while since we asked the community about their experiences with it, so I want to know: Have you ever had sleep paralysis?
Some people say it feels like you woke up dead, and that you often hallucinate some kind of demon standing over your bed when it happens. And, yeah...that's a big nah for me.
If it has happened to you, or if it happens regularly, I'm sorry. It sounds terrifying. But I also still really need to know: What is it like for you?
Do you wake up unable to move? Do you feel trapped inside your own body? Can you really not breathe?
Does it feel like there is someone else in the room? Do you see a sleep paralysis demon, or hear voices?
Or worse, does your sleep paralysis demon look like a small unliving child sitting on a rocking chair in the corner of a room?
Do other spooky things happen as well? Like, do your cats freak out?
And are you alone when it happens, and how do you wake up from it? And what else...?!!! Please, tell us everything in the comments below!
We'll look out for your responses as we wait for Dear David, the sleep paralysis demon that is supposedly coming to haunt theaters and digital on October 13.