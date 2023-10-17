A "Dear David" Review From A Person Who Doesn't Tolerate Horror Films Very Well

If you haven't heard, Dear David, the horror movie based on a viral Twitter story, is now showing in theaters and on digital. It's on Prime Video here.
To be honest, I have trouble with horror movies because I am a person who likes not to be scared. But I made my boyfriend watch this one with me so I could tell you honestly what I think about it.
There are some mild spoilers ahead, but none of the big ones.
**WARNING: This film contains themes that some readers may find upsetting, so please keep that in mind before proceeding.**