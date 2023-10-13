    29 Of The Scariest Horror Movies That Were Recommended To Me, A Person Too Afraid To Watch Horror Movies

    Could someone please explain to me why we punish ourselves like this?

    It's October, and that means it's the one month of the year when I, a person who does not do well with horror movies, am willing to watch at least one. To prepare for the 2023 session, I asked my friends and also the internet to share some of the scariest horror films they've seen. Here's the list; please enjoy.

    1. Event Horizon (1997)

    Bodies suspended in liquid in a spaceship
    My friend Eileen recommended this as the most terrifying she's seen, and she is a big horror fan. She also said that if you're not a horror film person, this may not be the best one to start with. It's that intense, she said. Something about a spaceship that ends up in hell.

    2. Lights Out (2016)

    Woman in red light looking scared
    This feature-length film is a remake of the original three-minute horror short from 2013 by the same director, David F. Sandberg. The short is legitimately one of the most terrifying things I have seen (Eileen made me watch it), and I may have popped a tendon in my neck during the final second of it. You can watch the short here at your own risk!!!

    3. Paranormal Activity (2007)

    Home video–style footage of woman in pajamas in a bedroom at night
    Okay, so some people say this is a bit silly, others agree that it's silly but also say it's genre-defying, and others claim it's legitimately terrifying and one of the scariest films ever made. Either way, it sounds like something I don't want to watch but will if forced to, because it's October.

    4. Hereditary (2018)

    Toni Collette screaming
    This came up a couple of times in recommendations, and I've actually seen it. Fucking brilliant, if you ask me, and not just because I'm Australian and a big fan of Toni Collette and most movies that A24 releases. 

    5. It Lives Inside (2023)

    Woman screaming in the dark
    This film is from the producers of Jordan Peele's Get Out and stars Never Have I Ever's Megan Suri. It's about an Indian American high schooler and a pishach: a flesh-eating demon from Hindu mythology.

    6. The Exorcist (1973)

    Regan in bed looking possessed
    Ah, yes. The first horror film I ever watched. Sixth grade; Michelle E.'s house; a sleepover. That was the day I decided that I did not have the constitution for horror movies. To be honest, I'm just putting this on the list because it's said to be the scariest horror film of all time.

    7. The Thing (1982)

    Kurt Russell in a safety suit and goggles
    Starring Kurt Russell and Keith David, this grim movie is iconic for its special effects makeup. It's about a group of scientists in Antarctica who come across a terrifying "thing" that can take the shape of its victims and really wants to kill.

    8. Ringu (1998)

    Close-up of a creepy black-eyeballed demon with hair over its face
    I've seen the 2002 remake starring Naomi Watts, but apparently, the Japanese original — from legendary horror filmmaker Hideo Nakata — is even scarier. 

    9. The Babadook (2014)

    Babadook creature looking like a demented clown with a top hat
    For years, people have been asking me as an Australian about this movie, and I've managed to make it to 2023 without seeing it, but that may all change soon. It's about a little boy and his preoccupation with a storybook character called Mister Babadook, who may or may not be haunting him and his mother.

    10. It Follows (2014)

    Woman in a hospital bed with a bandage on her head
    All I know of this one is that it was low budget but brilliant, and is about a woman being stalked by a ghost. May or may not watch.

    11. The Shining (1980)

    Kid riding tricycle in eerie hallway with two twin girls at end of the hall
    A classic Stanley Kubrick film based on the novel by horror royalty Stephen King. It's about a recovering alcoholic and writer, played by Jack Nicholson, who takes a job as a caretaker at a hotel during the offseason. It was supposedly based on King's experiences at an actual hotel in Colorado

    12. Goodnight Mommy (2014)

    Two twin brothers looking scared
    This is another film in which Naomi Watts starred in the American remake, but I've heard the original Austrian film is brilliant. It's a psychological horror film about a mother of twin boys who returns from cosmetic facial surgery, fully masked and potentially not the same mother she was before she left.

    13. Shawn of the Dead (2004)

    Two men facing a zombie in a misty alley
    This is a horror comedy, which is more my speed. It's a light parody of classic zombie films, and a cult favorite, so I'm including it. Please direct all complaints to the comments box, and my editor will take them under consideration.

    14. The Witch (2015)

    A goat with horns and a young girl in a bonnet in a stable
    Apparently, we'll never look at goats the same way after watching this. Am I ready for goats to be ruined forever? Not sure. Let me know if you've seen it.

    15. Apostle (2018)

    Close-up of a man looking very scared
    This one was recommended by someone in the BuzzFeed community:

    "The film is brutal and scary in ways I’ve never experienced — one scene in particular made me audibly gag. I love horror movies, but I will never be able to watch this one again."

    paitay21


    16. Scream (1996)

    A hooded figure in a ghost mask
    Seen it, but how could I not include the original Scream on this list? Terrifying stuff. I often think about Drew Barrymore when I'm making popcorn.

    17. The Conjuring (2013)

    Close-up of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the husband and wife Ed and Lorraine Warren
    Set in the late '60s and early '70s and supposedly based on true events, it follows the story of the Warrens, a married pair of "demonologists" who are investigating the presence of a supernatural being.

    18. Annabelle (2014)

    Close-up of a haunted doll with pigtails and a lot of makeup and a metallic face
    A spinoff of, and prequel to, The Conjuring (2013) that focuses on the demonic doll. Yikes. Why are dolls so scary? Could someone please explain this to me?

    19. Mother! (2017)

    Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem with a group of happy people behind them
    Just going to leave this review here, as found on Rotten Tomatoes:

    "The anxiety-prone should beware: this might be a rough watch. For everyone else: 'enjoy' the ride!"

    Trace Thurman, Horror Queers Podcast

    20. Ju-On: The Grudge (2002)

    A spooky kid covered in blood and looking through bars
    Before there was the Hollywood remake starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, there was the original Japanese horror classic. It's based on a legend about a cursed house, and the trailer is enough to make me never want to go into a house again.

    21. Us (2019)

    A family in matching clothing holding hands in a dimly lit driveway at night
    A psychological horror film about murderous doppelgängers, it's from Jordan Peele and followed his directorial debut, Get Out (2017), and preceded his sci-fi horror film, Nope (2022). All three I have seen, and all three I have loved. I guess sometimes I do love a horror film — what can I say?

    22. México Bárbaro, aka Barbarous Mexico (2014)

    A woman in Día de los Muertos makeup
    I have not seen this one, but it's an anthology horror film of eight shorts, each by a different Mexican horror film director, and is supposedly very, very good.

    23. Terrifier (2016)

    A scary-looking clown puppet sitting in a diner
    As reviewed by a BuzzFeed reader:

    "No exaggeration — it took me at least five tries to finish the whole movie."

    Lind3400

    24. Insidious (2010)

    A ghostly pair of women in dresses
    The film that kicked off the horror franchise, it's about a couple whose young son falls comatose and who subsequently becomes a vessel for a variety of demons. I mean...no thanks. Not big on movies about kids being possessed by demons, as we've discussed.

    25. Sinister (2012)

    A half-naked body getting into a pool at night
    Intense and disturbing, apparently. Ethan Hawke stars as a true crime writer who moves his family into a house where some awful things have happened, and then more awful things happen. Interestingly, Christopher Robert Cargill was inspired to write this film by a nightmare he had after watching The Ring.

    26. Halloween (1978–2022)

    Close-up of Michael Myers and his creepy mask
    It started with the independent horror slasher film in 1978, and it's still going — they made a remake of the original last year. I haven't seen any of them, and the mask is somehow the most frightening thing I've ever seen, especially when kids wear it at Halloween.

    27. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

    A woman screaming and looking horrified
    One of those films whose title is so familiar, but whose details I haven't looked up because it sounds too terrifying. It's about murders and cannibals, and I guess it's set in Texas and involves power tools, and that's as far as I'm willing to go. I guess you could google it if you're interested. 

    28. Alien (1979)

    Sigourney Weaver wearing a space suit
    Okay, I have seen this classic sci-fi horror film, and it was terrifying and disgusting, but I liked it a lot. The highlights were Sigourney Weaver and Jonesey, her spaceship cat. Fun fact: Jonesy was played by four different cat actors; he also has his own book adaptation, titled Jonesy: Nine Lives on the Nostromo.

    29. And finally: Dear David (2023)

    Close-up of a seated man looking shocked
    It's a BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate film based on the absolutely terrifying saga of Adam Ellis and the child who haunted his apartment in Brooklyn. Now, whether it's all true or an invention of Ellis's genius imagination, we'll never know. But it was a riveting story that I couldn't unglue myself from, so I'll be putting aside all of my horror film disinclinations to watch it, finally.

