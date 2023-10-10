Well, We Regret Asking About Sleep Paralysis After Reading All Of Your Responses About It

6. "In my case, I have noticed that sleep paralysis often happens when I take a nap. I have to be very careful with long naps (more than 20 minutes) or I'll go to deep sleep and then have sleep paralysis."

"The first time it happened, I was a teenager and was watching a movie at home and fell asleep. When I opened my eyes, I could hear the movie playing faintly in the background. I tried to move to turn it off and could not. Then I had a very vivid feeling of someone standing by the bedroom door just watching me. I thought it was my mother checking on me, and I tried to talk to her or to move my head and nothing. It was very scary. Finally, I managed to roll over, but so forcefully that I fell out of the bed. It has happened half a dozen times since then. I have learned to focus on my breathing and slowly try to move little by little until I fully wake up. But yes, not a fun experience at all."



—ebennet71