    We Ranked 35 Puppy Interviews By Cuteness, But To Be Honest, They Are All Perfect

    Ayla Smith
    Ayla Smith

    BuzzFeed Staff

    BuzzFeed Studios has a new puppy movie starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin that's streaming on Freevee now! To celebrate Puppy Love and our love for puppies, we wanted to round up some of our favorite celeb puppy interviews from over the years.

    Make yourself several cups of tea and get comfortable, my friends. There’s a lot of cuteness ahead!

    35. Stray Kids play…with puppies:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “Even puppies know that Bang Chan is the best daddy in the world.” —@AnastasyAtiny

    34. Sofia Carson’s voice plus puppies equals most soothing content ever:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “I never knew how much I needed this until now.” —@josiahhudson6354

    33. The cast of Outer Banks making Pogues everywhere melt from cuteness:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “Even the dogs love Drew as much as we do.” —@stvrswift

    32. Monsta X, but specifically, the puppy falling asleep in Shownu’s lap:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “That puppy felt so safe in Shownu's lap that he fell asleep. Shut up, I'll cry.” —@niharikaarya

    31. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling being the cutest, with puppy chaos around them:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Barbie answering all of the questions while Ken is distracted by puppies makes perfect sense.

    30. Michael B. Jordan making us all wish we were puppies:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “I’ve never wanted to be a puppy more in my life.” —@Inamichan

    29. KJ Apa just lying on the floor with the fur babies:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “These puppies already had a better life than me.” —@rubylewis3504

    28. Florence Pugh proving to us that she’s definitely a dog mom:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “Her whispering to that little brown puppy was honestly the sweetest thing.” —@IsabelS_Fuyu

    27. Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney ignoring the questions and focusing on the puppies instead, like any normal human:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Ryan was really giving dad vibes here.

    26. Jackson Wang not being able to do romance with people. But puppies, yes:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “He is such a mood.” —@alyciazuniga8556

    25. Penn Badgley literally matching with one of the pups:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    The puppies were adorable chaos, and Penn was as sweet and humble as ever.

    24. Miley Cyrus snuggling with cute balls of floof:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    She almost took one of the puppies home. Farther below, we’ll find out who actually did!

    23. Tessa Thompson rolling on the floor in puppy:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Why do celebrities get to do everything!

    22. Steve Carell being such a dad with the little ones:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    He’s so gentle, we just wanted to fall asleep in his lap too. But not in a weird way!

    21. TXT and their pups being straight-up adorable:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “Yeonjun is THE most pure soul in the entire planet.” —@_parkchaesoo._4327

    20. Kate McKinnon doing her puppy voice:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “She is a national treasure.” —@KarensWorld

    19. Daniel Radcliffe being potentially more adorable than the pups:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “I can barely keep up with email.” We have so much in common!!!

    18. Demi Lovato wins for most contagious laughter:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    I could watch her play with puppies all day.” —@gabriellareyes6323

    17. Stephen Curry being an absolute pro surrounded by rambunctious puppers:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    This is how we know he is the GOAT.

    16. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan comforting a puppy while dishing goss:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Never Have I Ever seen so much cuteness in one video.

    15. Jesse Williams’s former life as a teacher on full display with the kids:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “Can we just say he was born to be a dad when he said ‘LaDiEs.’” —@madisonscott451

    14. Jake Gyllenhaal being ultra distracted by puppers:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    “I’ve never been more jealous of a puppy in my entire life. That is all.” —@shanellerose1645

    13. Elizabeth Olsen being a calm queen in the face of so much rambunctiousness, even though she’s not really a dog person:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    “Liz Olsen: calm, collected, relaxed, professional. Puppies: unrestrained chaos.” —@marcussabom2696

    12. Jason Momoa video-calling his mom to show her a doggo she’d love:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    This is probably the most calming puppy interview ever.

    11. Noah Centineo almost eating a puppy:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    I mean, the cute aggression is relatable.

    10. Chris Evans, whose idea it was to bring out senior dogs as well:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Heart has melted. I am a marshmallow now!

    9. Austin Butler made us all shook up:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    “One thing u can count on in every single BuzzFeed puppy interview: 'What was the question?'” —@riley2375

    8. Millie Bobby Brown and puppies combined to make dangerous levels of cute:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    “Millie playing with puppies. How the universe didn't explode with so much cuteness at once?” —@thecouncilofnine4692

    7. But then...there was the entire cast of Stranger Things, and our hearts couldn’t handle it:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Just pure, wholesome, adorable chaos all around.

    6. Can’t decide who is cuter, Billie Eilish or the puppies:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Also, Billie talking about mental health with a pup crawling over her is extremely soothing.

    5. Okay. We're almost there. In fifth place, we have Tom Holland with puppies in the "Part 2" we didn’t deserve:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Just when we thought one Tom Holland puppy interview was enough, Tom encouraged a pupper to eat his rich-person shoes, and we knew he was the one.

    4. In fourth place, Priyanka Chopra:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Because she actually adopted a puppy from this interview!

    3. In third place, yes. It's Tom Holland with puppies, "Part 1":

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Tom is literally a puppy himself, and this video is why the internet was invented.

    2. According to the rules of the universe, Simu Liu and his puppies come in at second place:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Could anything be more wholesome?

    1. And in first place: Keanu Reeves plays with puppies!

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    "How a person treats animals shows a lot about their true nature, and this was just gorgeous.” —@astarriapple

    What do you think? Did we miss any of your favorites?

    Please direct all agreements or complaints to the suggestions box below.

