Attention Canada: "Puppy Love" With Lucy Hale And Grant Gustin Is Here!

It's time to sit. stay. and watch.

We've been excited about this one for a while...

Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

Puppy Love stars Lucy Hale as free-spirited designer Nicole...

A dog and owner kiss wearing hat and sunglasses
Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

...and Grant Gustin as anxious programmer Max.

A man does deep breaths in his apartment
Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

They match on Bumble and agree to meet at a dog park...

Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

...where the dogs hit it off right away, if you know what I mean!

Two dogs humping behind a tree
Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

Nicole and Max, not so much.

Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

But fate intervenes when Chloe, Max's dog, is pregnant!

A dog is examined at a vet office
Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

The pair agree to keep their dogs together until the delivery.

Two dogs happily walking together
Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

Look how in love they are. 🥹

Nicole and Max totally clash at first...

Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

...but the dogs have a way of bringing them back together every time.

Nicole and Max smile at each other
Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

Ready to see what's happening here?

A woman in a dog outfit presses on Max&#x27;s back
Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

...and here 🫣

Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

AND HERE???

Max smiles sheepishly at a piano
Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

My fellow Gleeks know...