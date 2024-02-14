Skip To Content
    Attention UK: "Puppy Love" With Lucy Hale And Grant Gustin Is Here!

    It's time to sit. stay. and watch.

    Will Hunt
    by Will Hunt

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    We've been excited about this one for a while...

    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    And it's arrived just in time for Valentine's Day <3

    Puppy Love stars Lucy Hale as free-spirited designer Nicole...

    A dog and owner kiss wearing hat and sunglasses
    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    ...and Grant Gustin as anxious programmer Max.

    A man does deep breaths in his apartment
    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    They match on Bumble and agree to meet at a dog park...

    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    ...where the dogs hit it off right away, if you know what I mean!

    Two dogs humping behind a tree
    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    Nicole and Max, not so much.

    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    But fate intervenes when Chloe, Max's dog, is pregnant!

    A dog is examined at a vet office
    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    The pair agree to keep their dogs together until the delivery.

    Two dogs happily walking together
    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    Look how in love they are. 🥹

    Nicole and Max totally clash at first...

    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    ...but the dogs have a way of bringing them back together every time.

    Nicole and Max smile at each other
    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    Ready to see what's happening here?

    A woman in a dog outfit presses on Max&#x27;s back
    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    ...and here 🫣

    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    AND HERE???

    Max smiles sheepishly at a piano
    Prime Video, BuzzFeed Studios

    My fellow Gleeks know...

    Watch Puppy Love in the UK now on Prime Video.

