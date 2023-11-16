In honor of their new album Rock-Star, Stray Kids took a quiz to find out which member they REALLY are.
What are the members most likely to do on their day off? What's their go-to favorite meal? And what's a song they'll never get tired of? Watch this hilariously chaotic video to find out their answers here:
Now it's your turn to find out which member you are most like! Take our "Which Stray Kids Member Are You?" quiz below to compare your answers to the boys and let us know who you got!
