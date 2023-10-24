Cats, Fires, And A Haunted Set — Here Are 19 Behind The Scenes Facts About "Dear David"

If you've already seen Dear David, the horror movie based on a viral Twitter story, you might be wondering: How haunted was this movie actually? Read on for some behind the scenes facts about the film.
1. Augustus Prew, who plays the lead Adam Ellis, said he was drawn to this film because he has a long history of being haunted himself.
2. The lights would go out on the Dear David set for no reason, for example while Augustus was in hair and makeup with nobody else around.
3. The production was filmed in a house that was supposed to be empty, but a few crew members found some people hiding in the attic of the house and had a jump-scare themselves.
**WARNING: Some spoilers ahead**