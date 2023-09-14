Skip To Content
    Disney Adults Will Swoon Over The Old Hollywood Glam Party Disney World Will Have This Year

    There's going to be a piano bar playing hits from the '40s and '50s, throwback characters, and a club based on the Hollywood Tower Hotel!

    Audrey Engvalson
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Summer 2023 is already over, which I, frankly, find hard to believe.

    Disney

    Though time will continue whether we like it or not, Disney World recently announced Jollywood Nights, which kind of has me looking forward to the holidays.

    Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

    Disney's Magic Kingdom usually throws Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, which is still happening this year, but it's a bit lost on people like me who feel kind of "meh" about hot chocolate and cookies.

    Disney

    This year, however, Disney's Hollywood Studios is throwing a party too called Jollywood Nights on select nights from Nov. 11—Dec. 20, 2023, which has so much I'm into, it feels like someone's been reading my diary.

    The art shows a band playing instruments as glamorously dressed people walk toward buildings that are glowing gold
    Disney Creative / Disney

    Look how glamorous the art for it is!!!

    Here's what we know is coming to the party:

    First, the Hyperion Theater at the park that usually plays a Frozen sing-along will get turned into a Tim Burton vision and host a Nightmare Before Christmas show.

    Disney

    The Theater of Stars that usually hosts the Beauty and the Beast musical will get converted into a holiday variety show hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy!

    The Muppets / Via youtube.com

    The Brown Derby will be converted into a piano bar, where a pianist will play Christmas hits of the '30s, '40s, and '50s!

    RKO Radio Pictures

    The Hollywood Tower of Terror will re-create the Tip Top Club, the lounge at the top of the hotel when it wasn't permanently stuck in the Twilight Zone. It'll feature a live band and signature cocktails!

    Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

    Special characters will come out for photos, like Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb.

    Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

    A Latin festival will take over called Fiesta en la Calle. Festoon lights will be strung over the street and bands will perform Latin hits.

    Disney / Pixar

    Frozone will make it snow.

    Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

    And finally, it wouldn't be Disney World without fireworks, which is why Jingle Bell Jingle Bam will light up the Chinese Theater.

    M-E-B Adventures / Via youtube.com

    Overall, I'm kind of excited for an evening of piano bars, Hollywood glam, and throwback characters at Disney World. It really seems like a party geared toward Disney adults!

    Amy Smith / Disney

    Tickets for Jollywood Nights are on sale now!