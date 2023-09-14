Summer 2023 is already over, which I, frankly, find hard to believe.
Though time will continue whether we like it or not, Disney World recently announced Jollywood Nights, which kind of has me looking forward to the holidays.
Disney's Magic Kingdom usually throws Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, which is still happening this year, but it's a bit lost on people like me who feel kind of "meh" about hot chocolate and cookies.
This year, however, Disney's Hollywood Studios is throwing a party too called Jollywood Nights on select nights from Nov. 11—Dec. 20, 2023, which has so much I'm into, it feels like someone's been reading my diary.
Here's what we know is coming to the party:
First, the Hyperion Theater at the park that usually plays a Frozen sing-along will get turned into a Tim Burton vision and host a Nightmare Before Christmas show.
The Theater of Stars that usually hosts the Beauty and the Beast musical will get converted into a holiday variety show hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy!
The Brown Derby will be converted into a piano bar, where a pianist will play Christmas hits of the '30s, '40s, and '50s!
The Hollywood Tower of Terror will re-create the Tip Top Club, the lounge at the top of the hotel when it wasn't permanently stuck in the Twilight Zone. It'll feature a live band and signature cocktails!
Special characters will come out for photos, like Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb.
A Latin festival will take over called Fiesta en la Calle. Festoon lights will be strung over the street and bands will perform Latin hits.
Frozone will make it snow.
And finally, it wouldn't be Disney World without fireworks, which is why Jingle Bell Jingle Bam will light up the Chinese Theater.
Overall, I'm kind of excited for an evening of piano bars, Hollywood glam, and throwback characters at Disney World. It really seems like a party geared toward Disney adults!