    16 Actors Who Were Almost Cast In Famous Roles And What They Would've Looked Like If They Were

    Yep, now I can totally picture Eddie Redmayne as Kylo Ren.

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Do you ever hear a celebrity interview and it surprises you when they talk about a role they almost got? It's kind of hard to visualize! So, with the power of AI, we've created some images of what actors who "almost got the part" would've looked like in those roles!

    Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.

    1. Vince Vaughn was almost Joey in Friends.

    Maria Moratti / Getty Images, NBC

    According to casting director Ellie Kanner, he just didn't fit the way that Matt LeBlanc did.

    Here's what that would've looked like:

    mashup of vince and joey&#x27;s face

    2. Will Smith was almost Neo in The Matrix.

    Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage, Warner Bros.

    He passed on the pitch from the directors to instead star in Wild Wild West.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    will as neo wearing sunglasses and a tailored jacket

    3. Henry Cavill was almost James Bond.

    Phillip Massey / FilmMagic, Eon Productions

    Apparently Cavill's Bond audition was very good, he just looked a little young at the time.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    henry holding a gun while wearing a suit

    4. Al Pacino was almost Han Solo:

    Jack Mitchell / Getty Images, Lucasfilm

    Pacino told Variety that they offered him a lot of money for the role, but when he read the script and didn't understand it, he passed on it.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    mashup of al pacino and harrison ford as han solo

    5. Amandla Stenberg was almost Shuri from Black Panther.

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Marvel

    Stenberg walked away from the auditioning process when she didn't feel right about it. She elaborated, "These are all dark skin actors playing Africans and I feel like it would have just been off to see me as a biracial American with a Nigerian accent just pretending that I'm the same color as everyone else in the movie."

    Here what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    her in armor with long braids

    6. Bette Midler was almost Deloris in Sister Act.

    Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Touchstone Pictures

    Midler turned down the role because she didn't think her fans wanted to see her in a nun's habit.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    her AI face wearing a veil, a large cross necklace and parying

    7. Charlize Theron was almost Roxie Hart in Chicago:

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Miramax

    A change in directors for the movie meant the new director came in and replaced Charlize with Renée Zellweger. Theron, being a dancer, mentioned, "I’m fully envious of what [Zellweger] did…I’ve seen that movie a lot."

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    her in a flapper dress with short hair

    8. Tom Selleck was almost Indiana Jones.

    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Lucasfilm

    Selleck had already committed to Magnum PI.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    him in a cowboy hat and dirty shirt

    9. Emma Watson and Miles Teller were once linked to Mia and Sebastian in La La Land.

    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Violet Films, Lionsgate
    Lionsgate, Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    Watson didn't have enough time in her schedule, and Miles Teller was let go from the project when the director said he was no longer "creatively right" for it.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    two people dancing in the street outside at night

    10. Joe Jonas was almost Spider-Man.

    Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Sony

    Joe lost the role to Andrew Garfield and said "In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize [the person who got the part] was brilliant.”

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    mashup of his face and he&#x27;s wearing the spiderman uniform

    11. Christina Applegate was almost Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

    Vince Bucci / Getty Images, MGM

    Applegate turned down the role because it felt very similar to her role of Kelly Bundy on Married...With Children.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    not quite her same face, she&#x27;s sitting at a desk with curled hair

    12. Eddie Redmayne was almost Kylo Ren in Star Wars.

    Karwai Tang / WireImage, Lucasfilm

    Redmayne said he was given a script from an existing movie since Star Wars was so top secret, and missed the mark channeling a villain.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    him in dark robes

    13. Gwyneth Paltrow and Matthew McConaughey were almost Rose and Jack in Titanic.

    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Paramount
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Paramount

    Paltrow said she was one of the last two in contention for Rose, but the role ultimately went to Kate Winslet. McConaughey auditioned with Winslet, but was never offered the role.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    not quite their real faces, and they&#x27;re sitting on the deck of the ship, him holding her

    14. John Boyega was almost Eggsy in Kingsman: Secret Service.

    Dave Hogan / Getty Images, 20th Century Studios

    Director Matthew Vaughn said that while John is a fabulous actor, there was just something about Taron Egerton.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    him wearing a suit and. sunglasses in an expensive looking room

    15. John Travolta was almost Forrest Gump.

    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Paramount / Via youtube.com

    Travolta turned the role down for Pulp Fiction.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    not quite his real face, and he&#x27;s wearing a uniform

    16. Finally, Rhianna was almost one of the Five Wives in Mad Max: Fury Road.

    Ian Gavan / Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee, and Courtney Eaton all ended up getting parts for The Five Wives.

    Here's what AI thinks that would've looked like:

    woman in the apocalypse world, and it&#x27;s not rihanna&#x27;s face