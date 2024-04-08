On April 19, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare drops in theaters, chronicling an inspired-by-true-events and high-action World War II crusade with Henry Cavill at the helm.
Joining Cavill in the rambunctious crew are Reacher's Alan Ritchson, After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Magic Mike's Alex Pettyfer, and Snake Eyes' Henry Golding, as well as 3 Body Problem's Eiza González and Dune: Part Two's Babs Olusanmokun.
Ahead of the film's release, check out these exclusive photos of (some of) The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's mischievous unit: