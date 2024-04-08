    Here's An Exclusive Look At The Gutsy Guys Of "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare"

    Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, and Henry Golding star in this upcoming World War II action film.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On April 19, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare drops in theaters, chronicling an inspired-by-true-events and high-action World War II crusade with Henry Cavill at the helm.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare&quot;
    Dan Smith / Courtesy of Lionsgate

    The film, based on recently declassified files from Britain's War Department, stars Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, who led a rollicking team recruited by the British military in the 1940s to unleash their decidedly devil-may-care approaches to war on the Nazis. They're touted as the predecessor to today's special ops programs.

    Joining Cavill in the rambunctious crew are Reacher's Alan Ritchson, After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Magic Mike's Alex Pettyfer, and Snake Eyes' Henry Golding, as well as 3 Body Problem's Eiza González and Dune: Part Two's Babs Olusanmokun.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare&quot;
    Dan Smith / Courtesy of Lionsgate

    Director Guy Ritchie, who is also having a big moment with Netflix's The Gentlemen, is behind the film. As is Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who certainly knows his way around cinematic explosives. So expect action, intensity, and probably more action.

    Ahead of the film's release, check out these exclusive photos of (some of) The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's mischievous unit:

    Geoffrey Appleyard (Alex Pettyfer)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare&quot;
    Dan Smith / Courtesy of Lionsgate

    Freddy Alvarez (Henry Golding)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare&quot;
    Dan Smith / Courtesy of Lionsgate

    Anders Lassen (Alan Ritchson)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare&quot;
    Dan Smith / Courtesy of Lionsgate

    Gus March-Phillipps (Henry Cavill)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare&quot;
    Dan Smith / Courtesy of Lionsgate

    Henry Hayes (Hero Fiennes Tiffin)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare&quot;
    Dan Smith / Courtesy of Lionsgate

    And watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Lionsgate / Via youtube.com