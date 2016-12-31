2. Give a name to your negative thoughts and then call them out on their bullshit.

The more you try to ignore negative thoughts, the more power they have over you — and the truer they feel. “Sadly, many people make the mistake of believing the negative things that their ‘inner voice’ tells them, often without even being aware of their right to question whether these things are accurate,” Simon Rego, Psy.D., told BuzzFeed Health. “Catch, challenge, and change negative thoughts.”

And, honestly, treating that voice like a particularly annoying backseat driver or someone whose opinion you don’t respect at all can really help with that.