Jacob Elordi Made His SNL Debut This Weekend And It Felt We Were Watching Year 10 Drama Class
From the black outfit to the audience call and response, we didn't know whether to laugh or cringe.
We're only 22 days into 2024, but the year of Jacob Elordi is going strong. From his delicious performance Saltburn, to playing Elvis Presley in Priscilla, and now, hosting of the latest Saturday Night Live episode, it's a win for Elordians and fans of The Kissing Booth everywhere.
While Elordi hosted the show, Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp was the musical guest, which meant that the whole show was basically destined to go viral. Let's unpack the internet's favourite moments from the latest Saturday Night Live episode.
sometimes babygirl is a 6’5 australian man named jacob elordi 🎀 pic.twitter.com/PJwWnEtUOy— aileen 💋 (@elordisdua) January 19, 2024
1. Jacob "Babygirl" Elordi opened the show wearing an all black outfit, which reminded us of those Aussie high school drama classes where people would do a skit about the harmful effects of bullying, smoking or the ocean.
@capecadet
hes so handsome || #jacobelordi #snl #saturdaynightlive #reneerapp #saturdaynight #ilovejacobelordi #fyp #foryou #trending #xbcyza #abcxyz♬ yes, and? - Ariana Grande
2. The Aussie actor showed off his American accent in a skit where "little lesbian intern" Reneé Rapp joked about her viral Mean Girls press tour tangents.
Reneé Rapp just made her SNL debut as herself during a sketch with Jacob Elordi— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 21, 2024
Reneé: I've been going absolutely off in every single interview lately, so now I have to do 40 hours of court-ordered media training.
Jacob: You ready, little lesbian intern, Reneé? pic.twitter.com/Fz35rdI5WE
3. In his opening monologue, Elordi took a moment to acknowledge all of his Saltburn fans, saying "thank you" for watching, "sorry" to the parents who came along, and "you're welcome" to anyone who went to the cinema with their girlfriend.
@21tyler_
he did amazing 🫶 #jacobelordi #snl #saltburn #girlythings #foryou #fyp #fypp♬ tumblr girls - instrumental - no/vox & karaokey
4. There was a sweet "mother" and "babygirl" interaction as the credits rolled.
never thought i’d see the day reneé rapp & jacob elordi hugging on live television pic.twitter.com/X72eOP5tVa— j ☮️ (@undercovernesss) January 21, 2024
5. During one skit, the SNL cast reimagined those wild bowling pin animations as a surreal true crime case.
My favorite SNL sketches are the ones that feel like a complete fever dream 🎳 pic.twitter.com/m4c3kiFEXA— 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 (@EmmaTolkin) January 21, 2024
6. In another skit, he attended a "Women supporting women supporting [Jacob Elordi]" meeting. If anyone has the details of where we can attend, let us know?
@21tyler_
so real #jacobelordi #snl #girlythings #saltburn #foryou #fyp #fypp♬ one of the girls - a🐙
7. Bowen Yang and "babygirl" lip synced some of 2024's most viral pop culture moments. The best redubbing? Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet's romantic conversation by candle light at this year's Golden Globe Awards.
@chuptaa
Who knew Jacob Elordi, Bowen Yang & their little lesbian intern Renee were such good lip readers 🫦 #jacobelordi #reneerapp #bowenyang #kyliejennertimotheechalamet #taylorswift #traviskelcetaylorswift #lipreading #saturdaynightlive #snl @reneé @Saturday Night Live - SNL♬ original sound - K8 🫠
8. OG Regina George, Rachel McAdams also made a surprise cameo appearance. In a skit, McAdams expressed how much of a fan she was of Elordi, before doing a bit in which she explained that she was actually a lookalike of herself named "Natalie Partman".
Rachel McAdams just made a surprise cameo on SNL playing a Rachel McAdams lookalike called "Natalie Partman" pic.twitter.com/iZYBIZLMlp— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 21, 2024
9. Chloe Fineman got to live out everyone's dreams in a skit based on The Bachelor — she even got to lock lips with the Saltburn star.
@chuptaa
Chloe Fineman won SNL on the first skit 😮💨 #jacobelordi #saturdaynightlive #jacobelordisnl #jacobelordiedit #shortking♬ original sound - K8 🫠
OK, so Elordi has received some backlash online for his "underwhelming" SNL debut, but hey, at least we have more material to make new edits!
@d10.editss
BEST EDITT😩😩🙏🙏 (vid cred-@luvcnn)#saltburn#headoverheels #jacobelordi #edit#fyp #foryourpage #viral♬ im in love with jacob elordi - luvcnn
Which Jacob Elordi skit was your favourite? Share it in the comments below.
Ours was when Reneé Rapp brought out Megan Thee Stallion.