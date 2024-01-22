Skip To Content
Jacob Elordi Made His SNL Debut This Weekend And It Felt We Were Watching Year 10 Drama Class

From the black outfit to the audience call and response, we didn't know whether to laugh or cringe.

Angeline Barion
We're only 22 days into 2024, but the year of Jacob Elordi is going strong. From his delicious performance Saltburn, to playing Elvis Presley in Priscilla, and now, hosting of the latest Saturday Night Live episode, it's a win for Elordians and fans of The Kissing Booth everywhere.

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

While Elordi hosted the show, Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp was the musical guest, which meant that the whole show was basically destined to go viral. Let's unpack the internet's favourite moments from the latest Saturday Night Live episode.

1. Jacob "Babygirl" Elordi opened the show wearing an all black outfit, which reminded us of those Aussie high school drama classes where people would do a skit about the harmful effects of bullying, smoking or the ocean.

If you're looking for context, this video is a prime example.

2. The Aussie actor showed off his American accent in a skit where "little lesbian intern" Reneé Rapp joked about her viral Mean Girls press tour tangents.

Reneé, please never change!

3. In his opening monologue, Elordi took a moment to acknowledge all of his Saltburn fans, saying "thank you" for watching, "sorry" to the parents who came along, and "you're welcome" to anyone who went to the cinema with their girlfriend.

4. There was a sweet "mother" and "babygirl" interaction as the credits rolled.

5. During one skit, the SNL cast reimagined those wild bowling pin animations as a surreal true crime case.

6. In another skit, he attended a "Women supporting women supporting [Jacob Elordi]" meeting. If anyone has the details of where we can attend, let us know?

7. Bowen Yang and "babygirl" lip synced some of 2024's most viral pop culture moments. The best redubbing? Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet's romantic conversation by candle light at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

@chuptaa

Who knew Jacob Elordi, Bowen Yang & their little lesbian intern Renee were such good lip readers 🫦 #jacobelordi #reneerapp #bowenyang #kyliejennertimotheechalamet #taylorswift #traviskelcetaylorswift #lipreading #saturdaynightlive #snl @reneé @Saturday Night Live - SNL

"Wait, do you think Kim is my mum?" Elordi-as-Kylie-Jenner asked.

8. OG Regina George, Rachel McAdams also made a surprise cameo appearance. In a skit, McAdams expressed how much of a fan she was of Elordi, before doing a bit in which she explained that she was actually a lookalike of herself named "Natalie Partman".

9. Chloe Fineman got to live out everyone's dreams in a skit based on The Bachelor — she even got to lock lips with the Saltburn star.

OK, so Elordi has received some backlash online for his "underwhelming" SNL debut, but hey, at least we have more material to make new edits!

Which Jacob Elordi skit was your favourite? Share it in the comments below.

Ours was when Reneé Rapp brought out Megan Thee Stallion. 