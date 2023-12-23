Skip To Content
"Saltburn" Is Already Streaming, And These Funny Reactions Pretty Much Sum Up How I Feel About That Movie

I think we'll be talking about this movie for a very long time.

Mychal Thompson
Despite Saltburn barely entering theaters a month ago, it's now streaming on Amazon Prime. Everyone and their grandmother are discovering Emerald Fennell's shocking black comedy-slash-psychological drama.

MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

A new swarm of funny reactions about this completely deranged hit movie appeared on hit X (formerly known as Twitter), and they're too funny to pass up.

MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you haven't seen Saltburn yet, I suggest you grab a bag of popcorn and some sage and check out this unhinged movie ASAP — there are possible spoilers ahead.

Twitter: @ConnorLounsbury

Twitter: @_wolfhaley

Twitter: @textualegg

Twitter: @ayyyekae

HBO / Via Twitter: @ribbonscake

Peacock / Via Twitter: @portartsphere

20th Century Fox / Via Twitter: @justagaslighter

Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @tcas25

Universal Pictures / Via Twitter: @winterssoldier

Twitter: @philipjonathn

Lionsgate Films / Via Twitter: @toujoursrab

Fox / Via Twitter: @DCHomos

Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @almondpastries

Twitter: @ikissbeckett

Open Road Films / Via Twitter: @ItsTylerCalvert

Twitter: @adatarg

Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @arrivalleneuve

FX / Via Twitter: @hiimbobbi

Saltburn is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.