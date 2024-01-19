Skip To Content
    Jacob Elordi And Reneé Rapp Confirm Their Familial Ties In A New Teaser Trailer For Saturday Night Live

    Whatever Reneé Rapp says, goes. TBH

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp have successfully taken over the big screen, phone screens and our hearts.

    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images, Jojo Whilden/Paramount

    The truth is...Rapp and Elordi have a massive portion of the Internet in heat and simping over their respective on and off screen personalities.

    Twitter: @breaksyouintwo

    Twitter: @daylightmvrry

    So, when news dropped in December 2023 that the pair would be appearing on NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) on the same night, it was safe to assume that the internet would be lapping it up. (Like bathwater, perhaps?)

    Now, the trailers for their upcoming episode have begun dropping, and you guessed it! They’re both in a silly, goofy mood.

    Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images

    Twitter: @nbcsnl

    In the most recent trailer, the Saltburn actor introduces himself and Rapp...

    @nbcsnl / Via tiktok.com

    …Only to have SNL comedian Bowen Yang call him “babygirl”. SNL, they’re just like us fr.

    @nbcsnl / Via tiktok.com

    Elordi accepts his new title as the Internet’s babygirl, but has a question: If he’s babygirl, what’s Rapp?

    Twitter: @rafesbitch

    “Oh. I’m Mother,” Rapp explains. It’s factual reporting only from Rapp, we see!

    Twitter: @chibilia_

    Obviously, the collective internet is loving the collab between Mother and babygirl, so here are some of the best X (formerly Twitter) reactions to the promo:

    Twitter: @jhswiftrep

    Twitter: @_supcaroline

    Twitter: @elordei

    Twitter: @Bilsa__

    Twitter: @elordisdua

    Twitter: @hantalkstaylor

    We will be seated and vigorously trying to work out how to tune here in Australia.

    What do you think of their pairing? 