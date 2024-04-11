"I Was 37 When I Learned This": People Are Revealing The "Unusual Body Things" They Didn't Know Were "Unusual" Until Someone Else Broke The News

16. "I have a chronic pain condition that wasn't diagnosed until I was 30. My entire life, I was exhausted and in pain and would yelp whenever someone poked my forearms or hugged me too hard. After my diagnosis, my mom told me she had just thought I was being melodramatic when I would cringe away from her."

"I also don't have that flap that separates your tear ducts from your nose or whatever. So whenever I would blow my nose, I would push air into my eyes. Again, my mom just thought I was being difficult when I would refuse to blow my nose. I also can't breathe if I cry because I get so congested.



On a much more enjoyable note, I smell colors and really enjoy things that smell green and white."

—comfyelf79