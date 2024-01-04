I Didn't Know The "Unusual" Thing My Body Did Was Actually Not "Normal" At All, And I Feel So Validated By These 19 People Who Had The Same Experience

16.

"I've got bone growth on the inside of my gums, under my tongue, and just below my lower teeth on either side that almost touch each other. My tongue sits on top of them. Always thought as a kid/young adult everyone had it, until I was out with coworkers and was eating a club sandwich and said, 'Don't you hate it when you eat a toasted sandwich and it rips the layer of skin off your gums under your tongue?' And they were like, 'WTF are you talking about?' I lifted my tongue to show them, and they were instantly freaked!!! Turns out the lumps were totally not normal. Apparently, most people don't grow extra bone inside their jaws. Later in life, a dentist freaked out about it, too, and tested me for cancer, but it's just extra bone. I'm an oddball I guess! 🤷"