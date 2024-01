Barbie costar and fellow Oscar nominee, America Ferrera, commented on the post with her own praise of Gosling's work in the movie. "👏👏👏 He is brilliant as Ken! Pulled off a triple somersault performance! We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented," she wrote.