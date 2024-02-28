27 Products So You Can Fix Things Around Your Home Instead Of Shelling Out To Replace Them

1. An all-in-one spackle kit here to fix that hole in the wall you made when you decided to rearrange your whole bedroom at 3 a.m. This kit comes with everything you need to fill, smooth, and repair those pesky dents. Gone are the days of needing to be a DIY expert like Bob the Builder to tackle home repairs!
This kit contains repair paste, patches, scraper, nozzle extenders, and sandpaper! Reviewers mention that if you add a quick layer of paint after using this, your walls will look as good as new.
Promising review: "I recently tried out the drywall repair kit and it was absolutely fantastic! The wall mending agent did an amazing job filling in cracks, and the scraper and sandpaper made the surface incredibly smooth. The disposable gloves were a nice touch for cleanliness. The nozzle extenders were a lifesaver in reaching those hard-to-get-to spots. Overall, I highly recommend this kit for anyone looking for quick and professional repairs!" —Sean Lehman
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.98.
2. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover because life happens, and this water-based cleaning spray can get out just about any mess. Think: ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, blood, or even *old* stains you've been pushing off for weeks (or years) now.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex carpet spot remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
3. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read! I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple of applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard, just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains! I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." —R. Ford
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A game-changing Dawn Platinum Powerwash dish spray that'll keep you from scrubbing away at pots and pans for hours. Just give your dishes a couple of good spritzes, let them sit for a few minutes, and watch as that burnt-on food easily wipes away.
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $17.50.
5. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner capable of handling all the messes life throws at you, from the spilled coffee stain on your car seat to the mark your potty-training pup left on your new rug. It's portable and has a large tank, which = more cleans in between refills.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "Faced with either replacing our dining room chairs or living with the daily reminder of how disgusting children (x3) can be, we decided to replace our chairs. Until we priced some new ones. Enter the Green Machine. This chair has never been cleaned (I know, we’re gross). I sprayed the included magical solution, let sit 15 minutes for good measure, & voila. Sorcery. I read zero instructions, just plugged in, and went to town. I would recommend cleaning outside if your item is portable — minimize the spray on the floor. The dark grey liquid on the collecting side was evidence enough of the dirt and stain-removing powers. Definitely bought us another year or so before we pull the trigger on something new for the kids to ruin." —aih
Get it from Amazon for $98.
6. A beeswax wood polisher because no one has the time and money to constantly replace furniture. Not only does this magical elixir make your wooden furniture look shiny and new, but it also acts as a protective coating. That means you won't have to worry about pesky scratches or water stains running your beautiful pieces.
Promising review: "Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!" —Michelle B
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
7. Some waterproof screen repair tape here to fix any hole, big or small. Even if it starts raining cats and dogs outside, your screen will stay intact.
Promising review: "This tape works wonders. I am trying to get a recent move paid off, so I really couldn't afford to replace screens at this point, even if I did them myself. This tape made all the difference in my house. I no longer had to leave the windows closed worrying about sitting on the couch with fly swatter in hand, or watching my cats zoom around the house trying to catch them, and knocking everything over in the process." —MsRich2U
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
8. A concentrated leather cleaner so you can gently (and effectively) clean and refresh your favorite pair of boots, the couch in your den, and even your car seats.
Leather Honey is a small family-owned based in the USA specializing in making leather care products.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I knew my couches were dirty but I didn't realize they were this bad off. Prior to switching to Leather Honey, I was using leather wipes from another company. Those wipes didn't do much for dirt removal as I am now seeing. The leather is a yellow-cream color but the sofas were looking gray. Leather Honey took the dirt right off. I left the solution to soak in for two minutes in the more problematic areas and then wiped it off clean." —Ruby Vazquez
Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in three sizes).
9. A fabric defuzzer perfect for pet owners who've had their fair share of furniture mishaps. This tool helps to remove fuzzies and stray strings on couches, arm chairs, and even clothes. It works so well that it's saved countless reviewers from having to completely replace their beloved pieces.
The battery-operated model does need two AA batteries to work!
Promising review: "This is amazing!!! I have a chair that when my cats were kittens, they shredded. It was brand new, and they destroyed it within six months. I live alone and no one ever comes over, so I just deal with the chair with dreams of reupholstering it someday. I've seen articles for defuzzers but never used one and always thought they were for sweaters or things that have just balled up, not that had entire threads ripped out. A few days ago I saw someone's review for this one, used on loose threads, so I immediately bought it. It arrived today, and I used scissors to trim the threads. It was so easy to use and did an amazing job! I spent probably 90 minutes total doing my entire oversized chair and then spot-cleaned it. It looks brand new! I have my awesome chair back! I almost donated this chair a hundred times over the last four years but didn't want to part with it. Now I'm so glad I didn't. $12 and less than two hours of my time, and my favorite chair is restored. I'm so happy!!" —StormyMorning
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors)
And check out our Conair fabric defuzzer deep dive for more deets + satisfying review images!
10. Velvet slipcovers so you can effortlessly update the look of your room without having to replace your furniture. These slipcovers are also durable and easy to clean, making them a practical choice for housholds with children or pets.
There are separate cushions for the covers and straps, so the cover stays in place even after lots of usage.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $38.95+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).
11. Grandma's Secret spot remover, which you'll want to keep all to yourself once you see the magic that it works. Instead of tossing out your decorative pillows that have dried finger paint on them from your toddler, just apply this to the area, leave it on for about 10 minutes, and throw in the wash. Before you know it, they'll be good as new.
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok video after I just so happened to get grease stains on my brand-new shirt that didn’t come out after washing. I decided to try it, because I’ve never been able to successfully get grease stains out of anything, especially after I had already washed and dried it. I applied a little bit to each stain, and then I used a wet toothbrush to scrub it a little bit. I let it sit for about 10 minutes, washed it, dried it, and the stains had vanished!!! This stuff is amazing and so easy to use. I highly recommend!" —Alyssa
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two sizes and in packs of two and three).
12. A liquid stainless-steel fridge kit to transform the appearance of your old discolored fridge into a sleek stainless steel one *without* having to go out and drop thousands on a new fridge.
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this liquid stainless-steel paint! I had a black textured fridge, so I was nervous about how it would look, but it turned out great! Very easy to use. I removed the door handles (and primed them, as recommended, before painting), removed the bottom grill and snapped off the water/ice dispenser (I did not paint them). Cleaned the fridge and started rolling on the paint, then used the 11-inch foam tool to make it pretty! I did five coats (but really could have stopped at three). Then did three coats of the topcoat. I really did not notice a difference between one and three coats of the topcoat. I did all sides and the top of the fridge and still have enough left over for my double oven. Everyone has been impressed!" —TheBowersFam
Get it from Amazon for $89.95.
13. A stone-effect spray paint to help transform your (how should I put this nicely) extremely vintage-looking '80s bathroom vanity to a fresh new modern one with just a few cans of paint and some basic tools.
Promising review: "This summer I grew bored with my same old blah plastic pots from Lowes/Home Depot and others that had faded over the years but were still in good condition. You first need to wash and dry them well and take a piece of sandpaper/sanding block to very lightly scratch and give the surface some 'tooth.' I don't normally use a primer but I have pre-painted some pots with a similar or coordinating color as the stone paint I will be using. The coverage of this paint is excellent but you can paint it as many times as you like depending on the coverage and look you want. I've also used several colors on one pot and wound up with some attractive-looking planters! I painted a few with a clear sealer made just for this stone paint and others with a regular clear sealer (they are probably all the same.) I've found that they all stood up to the outdoor weather and sun well, even a small stone garden rabbit I didn't seal although it says it is not waterproof. Now I keep looking around for other items to stone paint. It's fun and leaves you with professional, expensive-looking pots or any item." —Mistella
Get it from Amazon for $10.53+ (available in seven colors and in packs).
14. A pack of melamine sponges, which are a real superhero when it comes to cleaning. No more worrying about the crayon marks on your brand-new coffee table or the slimy hand prints on the wall. This sponge will tackle all of that and then some.
Promising review: " should have taken a before picture because holy smokes these are amazing!! So much better than a Mr Clean Magic Eraser. I would say twice as strong. It made our sink look brand new and it’s a 20-year-old sink. It instantly took old the dinge, I highly recommend!!" —danielle thompson
Get 20 sponges from Amazon for $13.95.
15. Some peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash if you're tired of staring at that massive crack behind your kitchen sink. The "faux-gel" material gives the tiles a realistic look and texture, while also being resistant to moisture and heat.
Plus, if you're ever in the mood to switch up the kitchen vibe, they can be easily removed without damaging the wall.
Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. It is 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" —Hope Poirot
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $25.16+ (also available in a thicker version).