37 Unforgettable Books That Readers Say Will Stick With Them Forever

" [This] is so far the only book that’s truly stayed with me years after I’ve read it. It’s two stories in one, and it has so much style that it pulls you in to the deepest pit and doesn’t let you go. As the tagline goes, this book truly isn’t for you, and it will captivate anyone who reads it. Even after years of rereading the book, I still notice so many different things and small details!

And, most importantly of all, what was truly going in with the House on Ash Tree Lane? House of Leaves is my go-to recommendation when someone is looking for something different or a challenge; and everyone I’ve recommended this to has loved the book as much as I do."

—datmang010