37 Unforgettable Books That Readers Say Will Stick With Them Forever

Note: This post contains mentions of sexual assault, rape, drug addiction, and mental health struggles.
As a self-proclaimed bookworm, there are so many books that I enjoyed but very few that I'd label as "unforgettable."
With that in mind, I asked the BuzzFeed Community what books they can't get out of their heads, and here's what they shared:
1. The Secret History by Donna Tartt
"This book constantly shocked me, from every single character interaction to the reason why they did the things they did. One of my favorite books of all time. Totally not what I expected, it’s truly brilliant."
2. On the Road by Jack Kerouac
3. The Way I Used to Be by Amber Smith
4. Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
5. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
6. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
10. Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
11. The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien
13. A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole
14. The Last Watch and the sequel The Exiled Fleet by J.S. Dewes
15. Someone Who Isn't Me by Geoff Rickly
16. Glamorama by Bret Easton Ellis
17. Our Endless Numbered Days by Claire Fuller
18. Uglies by Scott Westerfeld
19. The entire Fifty Shades series by E. L. James
20. Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee
21. Lullaby by Chuck Palahniuk
22. Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro
23. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
24. A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
25. House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski
" [This] is so far the only book that’s truly stayed with me years after I’ve read it. It’s two stories in one, and it has so much style that it pulls you in to the deepest pit and doesn’t let you go. As the tagline goes, this book truly isn’t for you, and it will captivate anyone who reads it. Even after years of rereading the book, I still notice so many different things and small details!
And, most importantly of all, what was truly going in with the House on Ash Tree Lane? House of Leaves is my go-to recommendation when someone is looking for something different or a challenge; and everyone I’ve recommended this to has loved the book as much as I do."
26. Room by Emma Donoghue
27. They Both Die at the End and The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera
28. The Measure by Nikki Erlick
29. Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke by Eric LaRocca
30. The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
31. For Esme with Love and Squalor by J. D. Salinger
32. We Need to Talk About Kevin by Lionel Shriver
33. The Jungle by Upton Sinclair
34. The Hot Zone by Richard Preston
35. Desperation by Stephen King
36. Stoner by John Williams
37. The Stand by Stephen King
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.