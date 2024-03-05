For All The Bookworms, What's A Book You've Read That You'd Say Is "Unforgettable"?

So I've been in my bookworm era lately (shoutout to my girl Libby for the free audiobooks), and I often think about what books really left an impact on me (for better or worse).
Which brings me to asking you guys: What's a book you've read that is completely unforgettable?
Like for me, my favorite book of all time is Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. The story was so impactful to me as an African American, and I will never stop singing this book's praises.
Another book that I absolutely adore is Watchmen by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins. Yes, I know it's technically a comic series, but this was the first time I'd read/seen anything that flips the whole "we love superheroes" thing on its head.
However, I will never forget Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, and it's not because it's a top pick of mine. It wasn't a terrible book by any means, and I think it was an interesting and engaging story. But wow...I was not prepared for how gory and unsettling it would be.
Now that I'm done rambling about the books that'll always stick with me, tell us about the unforgettable books you've read in the comments below or in this anonymous Google form.