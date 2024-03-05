Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

For All The Bookworms, What's A Book You've Read That You'd Say Is "Unforgettable"?

Everyone's got that one book that still lives in their head rent-free.

Amatullah Shaw
by Amatullah Shaw

BuzzFeed Staff

So I've been in my bookworm era lately (shoutout to my girl Libby for the free audiobooks), and I often think about what books really left an impact on me (for better or worse).

Mara Wilson as Matilda lounges on a chair with a book, wearing a denim outfit and sneakers
Tristar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Which brings me to asking you guys: What's a book you've read that is completely unforgettable?

Like for me, my favorite book of all time is Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. The story was so impactful to me as an African American, and I will never stop singing this book's praises.

Book cover for &quot;Homegoing&quot; by Yaa Gyasi with accolade from Ta-Nehisi Coates and profile illustrations of two women
Vintage

Another book that I absolutely adore is Watchmen by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins. Yes, I know it's technically a comic series, but this was the first time I'd read/seen anything that flips the whole "we love superheroes" thing on its head.

Cover of &quot;Watchmen&quot; graphic novel featuring a blood-splattered smiley face pin
DC Comics

And the sequel Doomsday Clock brings in heroes like Superman and Batman which makes the story even more interesting.

However, I will never forget Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, and it's not because it's a top pick of mine. It wasn't a terrible book by any means, and I think it was an interesting and engaging story. But wow...I was not prepared for how gory and unsettling it would be.

Book cover of &quot;Tender is the Flesh&quot; by Agustina Bazterrica with a partial profile of a person and novel&#x27;s title in stylized text
Scribner

Now that I'm done rambling about the books that'll always stick with me, tell us about the unforgettable books you've read in the comments below or in this anonymous Google form.

Your responses may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.