Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    47 Organization Products That'll Help You Get Your Crap Together In 2024

    New year, new *organized* you. ✨

    by
    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Griffin Gonzales
    by Griffin Gonzales

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A silverware sorter that takes up very little space in your drawer, but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.

    a reviewer shows an organized kitchen drawer with three gray silverware sorters
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro

    Get it on Amazon for $11.98.

    PS: You can get the knife organizer (also pictured above) for $9.98.

    2. A cap organizer because it easily wraps around a hanger or clothes rack (things you already own — yay!). It's great for baseball hats, beanies, scarves, and headbands.

    reviewer photo showing hat organizer in black
    amazon.com

    Each cap organizer can hold up to 10 items.

    Promising review: "I give 5 stars for this hat organizer! I wish I discovered this product sooner. It is VERY easy to add onto a hanger. Simply open the flap, slip it over the hanger and reattach the Velcro. The Velcro strip is wide and sturdy to prevent the entire thing from coming undone. Even after adding weight from the hats, the Velcro didn’t even budge. Overall the product is sewn well and appears like it does in the pictures. The clips are sturdy and can grasp thinner hats just as well as thick hats. This would be useful for other items like belts, hair accessories, and scarfs too!!" —Tracy

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in four colors and in pack of one, two, or four).

    3. Or a hat organizer that'll turn your favorite accessory into a decoration. It comes with five knotted ropes with S hooks on the end, and two leather straps on each side for easy hanging. *Immediately adds to cart*

    A model and two dogs sitting below the hat hanging rack, which is hanging five wide-brimmed hats
    Madhatters by Robyn / Etsy

    Madhatters by Robyn is a woman-owned small biz based in Los Angeles. Each hat hanger is handmade to order!

    Promising review: "This is such a unique way to organize your hats and really completes my room! I’ve gotten so many compliments on it." —Elizabeth King

    "Seriously, this is perfect. So simple and such a clean way to store my hats. I was worried it would add to my clutter, {but it was] just the opposite, and now I can see what I have." —Caren Solberg

    Get it from Madhatters by Robyn on Etsy for $44+ (available in three sizes and multiple configurations).

    4. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser, too.

    reviewer photo showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).

    5. A double-sided tea organizer to free up space in the cabinet and toss all of those tea boxes.

    reviewer photo showing tea organizer with all the several boxes they were able to get rid of thanks to the organizer
    amazon.com

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.

    Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).

    6. A hanger stacker you didn't know existed, but could definitely use in your closet. Those annoying tangled bins of hangers are about to go *poof*!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did, because these beat a box of hangers hands down! I ordered two, one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble! The only thing I had to stop and think about is which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tool for assembly. A great buy!" —KatieLee333

    Get it from Amazon for $25.46.

    7. A broom and mop organizer that will transform your cleaning closet or storage area. These babies will allow you to hang the tools and free up floor space in the process.

    reviewer photo showing the organizer with a broom, Swiffer, and even a drill attached to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn

    Get it from Amazon for $11.82 (available in four colors).

    8. Or a pack of individual broom holders so you can customize your space a bit more to your liking.

    photo showing the individual clips arranged on a wall to hold a brom, Swiffer, duster and tire pump
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Having tried several styles of broom and dust mop holders, this design is clearly the best. Handles are quickly and easily secured by pulling the gripping material out and then pushing the handle into it and in place. Rather than using the self-adhesive strips, I secured them with screws to a board that I also fitted with 1/2" and 3/8" pegs to hold smaller items. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in white and black).

    9. An under-cabinet drawer for cleaning supplies in the kitchen or beauty products in the bathroom. Some reviewers even use it to organize their food pantry. Basically, you've got options here.

    A reviewer pulls out their drawer to reveal three sponges, four magic erasers, two handheld scrub brushes, one dish brush, four folded dish cloths, and a folded drying pad all neatly arranged
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy

    Get it on Amazon for $25.97 (also available in bronze).

    10. Cute hanging baskets, because they can be used for mail, fruit, or even as a small planter (which gives this major bonus points IMO).

    Base Roots / Etsy

    Base Roots is a Nevada-based small business that sells lots of modern and vibrant home decor.

    Promising review: "My fruit basket arrived the day after I ordered it! I was so shocked. It looks beautiful in my kitchen and helps me avoid taking up precious counter space. It's one of the first things people comment on when they enter my apartment. So happy with this purchase!" —Nicole Rufus, Etsy customer

    Get it from Base Roots on Etsy for $42 or from Amazon for $38.99.

    11. A cabinet door organizer so you don't have to look at the bright and awkwardly shaped plastic wrap boxes or cutting boards on your countertop.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry

    Get it from Amazon for $16.87.

    12. A shower curtain liner with built-in mesh pockets when there's zero space left on the tub rim or shower caddy. For people with roommates, this is life changing!

    reviewer photo showing the shower curtain with bath products in the pockets
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and haircare, my daughter's bubble baths, bath floofies, all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything. The curtain is clear so I didn't have to change the 'pretty' one for decorative purposes. I am super pleased." —goodnite.graci

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in clear and gray).

    13. A mason jar bathroom set that'll (stylishly) hold your toothbrushes, soap, cotton balls, and more. Each set comes with four jars and various black lids to bring the look together.

    The four mason jars with black tops. One has a soap dispenser, another is holding two tooth brushes, and two smaller jars have easy-to-lift tops filled with cotton balls and swabs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are simple, cute, and VERY helpful. I have loved SO much having these for my bathroom! I have my Q-tips, cotton balls, hand soap, and toothbrushes/paste all organized neatly and they're easy to get to! I'm a stickler for organization, but I also like being creative with it! They came with a bunch of neat labels with different fonts to choose from and little ropes I used to tie around the necks of the jars for decoration." —luckymarch89

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six finishes, including a stunning gold!).

    14. An outlet shelf to give yourself extra space for things like toothbrushes and hair products without the loaded effort of finding perfectly-sized shelves, finding studs in the wall, making sure everything is leveled, etc, etc.

    a reviewer uses the shelf for a toothbrush and razor
    a reviewer uses the shelf for makeup brushes, a toothbrush, and more
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors and multi-packs).

    15. A leaning blanket ladder if you want to incorporate a cool way of storing blankets or towels. It even has padding on both ends so that it's stable and doesn't scratch your floor or walls.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really like the thick wood, it feels like it's high quality and makes the ladder very sturdy. The rungs are also tilted, which I love. It makes sliding blankets on and off easily and without snagging. The rustic finish really goes well with my farmhouse decor. I’m currently keeping it in my living room nestled on my new decorative wall and it really adds to the charm! Assembly was pretty easy and only took a few minutes. All the holes were predrilled and the rungs had metal threaded bores for the screws so they went in very easily. The tops and bottoms all have padding so it should prevent my wall and floor from getting scratches. All in all very happy with the purchase and might buy another as a gift!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $67.99+ (available in five colors).

    16. A kitchen cart for extra counter and storage space for the room where the cooking magic happens. The cart includes a roomy drawer, wine holders, a fruit basket, and a stainless steel top surface.

    the white rolling cart
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Perfect little utility cart for around the kitchen. Serves a multitude of uses with the stainless steel top. It has great storage beneath for some wine bottles, and things like that in the special drawer keeps things close at hand." —Patricia

    "This cart has been a great addition to our kitchen, and I've named it my coffee cart. I always kept coffee makers on the countertops under the cabinets, which made it difficult to fill with water on a daily basis. This cart solved an empty void (where the cabinets ended, but there was still some wall left) AND made it much easier to fill my coffee maker up with water daily as it got it out from under the cabinets... I think the rack below the top drawer is meant for wine bottles, but it works perfectly for coffee mugs! And with the wheels locked, the entire cart stays put, and I haven't had any issues with it moving. I highly recommend this cart!" —Courtney

    Get it from Wayfair for $143.99+ (available in four colors).

    17. An adjustable bakeware rack that's great for baking sheets and cupcake pans, and will make your cluttered shelf look ~pristine~ by providing a designated place for each one.

    Reviewer's unorganized cabinet before using pots and pans holder and reviewer's organized cabinet after using pots and pans holder
    www.amazon.com

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.

    Promising review: "Loved it so much I bought a second one immediately! Works great for circular pans, 9x13 cake pans, heavier pans, jelly roll pans, awkward collapsible colanders, cutting boards, whatever you want. Having nonskid feet is a big plus." —Organization Freak/Hobby Cook

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two sizes).

    18. Some under-bed storage containers to store shoes and out-of-season clothing away and out of sight.

    a reviewer shows the storage bins full of clothes and placed under their bed
    amazon.com

    You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes...basically whatever you have too much of.

    Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium. I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since four will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn

    Get it from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in seven colors).

    19. A collapsible hanger that not only makes it easier to see all your options in a crowded closet, but it uses half the space! This hanger holds up to five pairs of pants but only takes up the space of two or three. *Mind blown* 🤯

    five pairs of pants on the hanger in both hanging options
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Total game-changer. I couldn’t find a thing in my rather small closet and was constantly knocking down items when looking for the things I wanted to wear that day. These are easy to assemble, rather attractive, sturdy, and really do save space! Now I can fit 10 pairs of pants in a rather small section of my closet. I will probably end up buying another set before long. I recommend these highly!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).

    20. A tiered nail polish organizer to organize that always growing collection of yours. It can hold up to 48 bottles and even has room for accessories like nail files, nail clippers, and more thanks to the adjustable side slots. (And quick tip: some reviewers use it to organize small crafts like paint, sewing thread, and more. Genius!)

    amazon.com

    PS: It has a handle, too! An essential if you love taking all of your color options with you.

    Promising reviews: "I’ve tried a few polish organizers, but this one is easily the best. All polishes are easy to see and the case is easy to store. I’ll be buying another when I fill this one up!" —Katherine

    "Item itself arrived cracked-free, love the translucent pink color. Now I can store my polishes in this perfect case and not have my husband yell at me for having my thousand nail polishes laying around in random areas of the house! Ha! No cons about this product at all! Love that it is double-sided! I can also store my brushes in the adjustable slots on the side. I will be purchasing another one for my mother-in-law as well!" —Kat C.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two sizes and two colors).

    21. A makeup organizer that won't clash with your vanity setup. This storage organizer has two pull-out drawers and top shelf with a transparent cover. Some colors even come with a matching brush holder!

    the green makeup organizer with drawers open and cover off
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was looking for a nice-looking, compact storage for everything in my bathroom I need on a daily basis. Found it! Lots of space for tall bottles (up to 8 1/8" at its highest point). The drawers are spacious, too. I think I might add dividers to the top drawer. It's a little on the pricy side but totally worth it." —Leena

    Get it from Amazon for $42.92+ (available in three colors).

    22. A vertical shoe rack perfect for entryways and small spaces. Your shoes do not have to take over the floor space!

    reviewer photo showing shoe rack in their entryway
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is great! Fits vertically in my small entryway, just what I was looking for. If you want a modern stylish clean-looking shoe rack with a small footprint, this is the perfect selection! It’s lightweight, so of course it’s not the sturdiest piece of furniture, but for storing five pairs of shoes, it’s great! It fits men's size 10 shoes perfectly." —Aaron Staley

    Get it from Amazon for $61+ (available in two colors and widths).

    23. OR a spacious slim shoe cabinet that sneakily and beautifully holds your shoes, while also providing a convenient shelf on top. It's perfect for entryways and bedrooms, too!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "It's hard to find a freestanding shoe cabinet less than 7" wide. This is it, and pretty stylish/trendy to boot. It works perfectly for our narrow entryway to hide the shoes. I bought two. Each shelf holds three to four pairs of shoes [and] assembly was straightforward, like Ikea... The cane is a nice touch and the drawers are not see-through, as the cane has a solid MDF backing. Color is as expected. I am entirely satisfied at the money for value." —Sophia

    Get it from Amazon for $64.69+ (available in two styles and four colors).

    If this rattan, boho-style isn't your vibe, check out this modern shoe cabinet for $135.99!

    24. Some wooden hooks so you have a place to hang coats, tote bags, scarves, or hats. We love a good useful and aesthetically pleasing home addition!

    four wooden hooks with a bag and a jacket on two
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how large and substantial these hooks are. They definitely feel high quality and are super easy to install. I was able to screw them directly into a stud on my wall and know they’ll be able to hold a lot of weight. I used them to hang some baskets which will store my incoming mail." —Evelyn Vang

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $17.69 (available in walnut and beech wood).

    25. A set of glass meal prep containers to save time when it comes to planning out food for the week. Each container has three compartments for easy food separation.

    a reviewer shows five containers filled with  veggies, fruit, and chicken salad in each section.
    amazon.com

    This set comes with to-go sauce cups, too!

    Promising review: "Amazing! Best bento-style lunch container I have found so far! Easy to clean and lunch can be reheated in the oven (or microwave)! The glass is nice and thick, and if you are clumsy, no worries, hasn’t broken yet even though I drop it all the time! Nice deep sections allow for a LOT of food!" —Danielle

    Get a five-pack from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three-, four-, and five-packs).

    26. Fridge organizers because having a go-to spot in the fridge will feel a lot less overwhelming when looking for dinner. These organizers also have handles so you can pull them out easily.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great for organizing. Bins are clear so you could easily see what you have and what you need. These are perfect addition for my refrigerator to keep items organized and within reach. They are sturdy and will last long time. Very easy to clean. Will recommend this." —Deepika

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes and in packs of two, four, six, eight, 10, and 14).

    27. And reusable label stickers so you can organize your fridge or claim your food from roomies and co-workers. Simply use a permanent marker to label, and the included eraser (or just plain ole rubbing alcohol) will wipe the label clean. That's way less messy than a smudgeable dry-erase marker.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Great, sticks well to our plastic containers, and they haven't come off in the dishwasher yet even on the bottom rack. They make my fridge so neat and easy to find everything." —The Brown Family

    Get a two packs of 70 labels from Amazon for $14.99 (also sold as a one-pack).

    28. A towel holder to make your bathroom at home feel like one at a hotel. You can mount it on the wall or even behind the door if you want it out of the way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A pretty, space-saving accessory. I used this for a small downstairs bath with minimal storage. The rose gold color I chose is really nice. I’ve had this for a few months now. Very sturdy and useful as well as pretty." —Maryann S.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.79+ (available in six colors).

    29. An adjustable shelving unit that can be used for TONS of different things. Need a few more shelves in a small kitchen? Here ya go. Need more room for your growing plant collection? This is the one! Use it as a bookshelf, for laundry storage, you name it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Pro tip💡: Add some cork lining to the shelves to make it just a little more stylish than a typical metal shelving unit. I've done this in my own home, and trust me, it makes all the difference!

    Promising reviews: "I was able to put it together myself in less than 15 minutes. It’s great because I can change the sizes of the different levels anytime. I liked it so much I want to order a second one. Great buy." —CaitLG90

    "This is literally the fourth purchase because I am just so in love on how organized my life has been since purchasing this, I bought small storage boxes to fit an aesthetic. I use it in my kitchen pantry where I organize all of my food and bulk items, as well as one in my husbands storage room for his work equipment. I love how strong and sturdy these things are. Just amazed at the difference it has made in my life" —Mark

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and with 3-5 shelves).

    30. A foldable closet organizer great for things that you don't need year-round or on a daily basis. We're thinking extra sheets and towels, Christmas decorations, etc.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before I bought these zipper bags my closet was full, I had no room to move anything around. After these bags, I not only have more room, I was able to move all of my things from out of the hallway closet and into my bedroom!! I combined two closets in one, where I thought I had no room. Wow. You can easily have three pillows per bag, and I fit one extra-thick queen-size comforter into one bag. All things that didn't even fit in my closet beforehand. Now I have room for more!!" —Ms. Lawrence

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).

    31. A sliding shelf that'll making seeing and reaching ~everything~ in your kitchen cabinets easy peasy. No more forgetting about items because they get buried to the back (and you'll be saving money, too!).  

    Reviewer photo of cabinet with sliding shelves insalled
    Reviewer pulling out sliding shelf
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "After multiple attempts to organize my deep, narrow, hard to organize lower cabinet, where I keep pots and pans, I finally tried one of the Lynx sliding shelves. WHY didn’t I just buy this to begin with?! I have these awful half-shelves in the lower cabinets that don’t hold much and making organizing even more difficult. Reaching into these lower cabinets can be painful and maddening when you need one pan or pot, but you have to remove EVERYTHING, set them on the floor, grab the one item you need, and shove the stack back into the narrow and deep cabinet. THIS sliding shelf solves the problem!" —Mustang Sally

    Get it from Amazon for $47.80+ (available in two colors and multiple sizes).

    32. A Rubbermaid Fast Track for a true custom organizing experience. All you have to do is mount the track along a wall and use as many hooks and/or basket attachments you want!

    reviewer photo showing their garage completely organized with everything on their wall hanging from the track rails, including beach chairs, golf clubs, kids&#x27; toys, etc.
    amazon.com

    FYI: These products do not come with screws.

    Promising review: "FastTrack was easy to install, looks great, and is very useful in controlling and organizing a space." —Carol E. King

    Get the 48-inch track rail from Amazon for $13.98+, a basket for $21.98, and hooks for $6.97+.

    33. A toilet paper holder that can hold three rolls at a time and even has a convenient shelf for your phone (because we know you're scrolling while you're in there).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toilet paper holder and stand is perfect for dispensing the TP, storing extra rolls, and is a very sturdy accessory. It requires no tools to put it together. The shelf on top can be used to hold other, lightweight items such as wipes or a cellphone if you absolutely have to have it with you. I would definitely recommend this product." —lpufford

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four finishes and also available without the top shelf for $21.99).

    34. Shelf dividers to keep your closet and cabinets looking immaculate, while also preventing things from toppling over when you grab from the bottom. (That saying "not all heroes wear capes" definitely applies here.)

    reviewer photo showing shelf dividers used to separate stacks of towels in their linen closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful and it looks really nice. I got the grey ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it!!! Really recommended this product, ready to i