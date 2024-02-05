The Gloss Bomb has been a purse essential for me probably since the day it launched. The non-sticky factor is huge for me, but I also absolutely love how versatile it is. It's perfect on top of lip liner and great by itself too. And the ✨shine✨ is impeccable. People can probably spot me a mile away after I apply it, which I count as a very good quality in lipgloss.

And if you didn't know, Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free!

Promising reviews: "It took me a while to buy this gloss because of the price but I’m so glad I did. I absolutely love this gloss by itself or over other lipsticks. It wears so well and stays on for a long time. I definitely get the hype and this is one of my makeup must-haves." —Jaddess, Sephora customer

"Absolutely stunning. The scent is amazing and the formula is so hydrating. Makes your lips look lovely and super shiny, and this is just one of those products that makes you feel beautiful without a lot of effort. —madsmj, Sephora customer

Get it from Sephora for $21 (available in eight shades). And grab the shade "Cheeky" (pictured above) from Fenty Beauty for $21.