1. LilyAna Naturals' eye cream can help you hide how tired you really are after a long week. The rose hip and hibiscus-infused eye cream helps reduce dark circles and puffiness, leaving your eyes to look bright and wide (or alert and awake).
Promising review: "The product is a game changer for me. I would have dry creases under my eyes no matter how much primer or expensive foundation I used. I use this in the a.m. and p.m. and it has made a 100% difference. I was at the doctor’s waiting room, and I was chatting with a woman and I mentioned I was going to be 53 in two weeks. She was shocked and said she thought I was 35, saying I had barely had any wrinkles. It made my day!" —Angela Kilburn
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes).
2. Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops are essentially liquid GOLD wrapped and packaged in a cute pink bottle. This serum helps reduce hyperpigmentation like no other and leaves skin looking moisturized and dewy.
Promising reviews: "100,000% OBSESSED with this product! If there is one product I couldn’t live without, It is THIS one! First off, it smells amazing, the texture is wonderful and the results = unreal!! I have seen such a difference in my skin since using this!! I was instantly hooked on this serum and will recommend and brag about this product time and time again because it’s THAT good you guys!! Do yourself a favor and add this to your skincare routine, I promise you will not regret it!" —emilyroseh, Sephora customer
"LOVE LOVE LOVE. I have been using this for the past few months and I’m OBSESSED! I use it every morning with or without makeup, this is a staple product in my morning skincare routine. It leaves my skin looking glowy and feeling hydrated and just so fresh. I highly recommend this to anyone who is looking to create a flawless skincare routine." —missjulian, Sephora customer
Get it from Sephora or from Amazon for $20+ (available in three sizes).
3. Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer has become one of Fenty Beauty's top sellers and a personal favorite. It's nonsticky, long-lasting, and every color has its own shimmery vibe.
The Gloss Bomb has been a purse essential for me probably since the day it launched. The non-sticky factor is huge for me, but I also absolutely love how versatile it is. It's perfect on top of lip liner and great by itself too. And the ✨shine✨ is impeccable. People can probably spot me a mile away after I apply it, which I count as a very good quality in lipgloss.
And if you didn't know, Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free!
Promising reviews: "It took me a while to buy this gloss because of the price but I’m so glad I did. I absolutely love this gloss by itself or over other lipsticks. It wears so well and stays on for a long time. I definitely get the hype and this is one of my makeup must-haves." —Jaddess, Sephora customer
"Absolutely stunning. The scent is amazing and the formula is so hydrating. Makes your lips look lovely and super shiny, and this is just one of those products that makes you feel beautiful without a lot of effort. —madsmj, Sephora customer
Get it from Sephora for $21 (available in eight shades). And grab the shade "Cheeky" (pictured above) from Fenty Beauty for $21.
4. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a gentle, lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types — even those with sensitive skin! It's used to protect your skin's moisture barrier in the summer heat, but reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines, too.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says this stuff has changed her makeup routine for the better!: "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation have gone on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "Game-changer. I don't know what kind of sorcery this is but it has literally changed my skin!! First time I used it, my skin felt tighter and more balanced. A week later twice a day, my skin is so much brighter. Better texture and even coloring. Pores seem tighter. Not a single pimple since. It looks so healthy. Whatever magic this is, it works better than any expensive designer skin lab crap that I've tried." —Np
Get it from Amazon for $17.
5. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara gives you dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips. This bestseller has over 215,000 five-star ratings!
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff!
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic-shaped fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. LaBeautyologist Cleansing Cuffs stop the annoying drenched sleeves from being a part of your skincare routine. The cuffs are comfortable, super absorbent, and essentially make your arm a drip-free zone when you wash your face.
BuzzFeed writer Genevieve Scarano says: "My sweatshirt sleeves ALWAYS get wet when I wash my face. It's really tricky to keep them dry because I use creamy cleansers that require a little more rinsing than other products. I decided to try these cozy cuffs and they make such a difference in my skincare routine. They protect my sleeves from getting drenched and make self-care time a little more fun. They're also machine washable!"
LaBeautyologist is a Black-owned small biz founded by beauty guru Nayamka Roberts-Smith. She's known for creating the 60-second rule: cleansing with fingers for a minute to allow your cleanser's ingredients to get to work on your complexion.
Get them from LABeautyologist for $25 (originally $27; available in three colors).
7. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch liquid blush has reviewers obsessed with the highly pigmented, super-lightweight formula. You've even got the choice between dewy and matte finishes!
This Latinx-owned business (from founder Selena Gomez, to be more specific!) was launched in 2020 with the goal of helping people celebrate their individuality and their own beauty, nixing the world's impossible beauty standards in the process. And BTW, all Rare Beauty products are vegan and cruelty-free!
Promising reviews: "This is a game changer. Never been a blush girl but I fell IN LOVE!! I got the matte formula because my skin can get a little oily and it is absolutely lovely. Dries quickly but is still easy to spread. A little goes a long way!!!" —Allieschmidt, Sephora Customer
"GAME CHANGER!! I've never been much of a blush person, but trying this blush changed the game. I absolutely love the glow and it is so pigmented! This color is the perfect cute sunburnt look for the summer, you need this." —brigza, Sephora Customer
Get it from Sephora or from Kohl's for $23 (available in 13 shades).
8. Reusable exfoliating Japanese towels remove dead skin and soothe skin conditions like eczema or keratosis pilaris. Use the towel in the shower to reveal super soft and super clean skin when you step out.
You can use this daily or weekly depending on how you feel about its abrasiveness.
Promising review: "This is a holy grail to my sensitive skin and germaphobic personality! It does take time to get used to due to its rough feel, but once you start to use it daily, it's hard to use anything else! Nothing else gives me such a clean feeling on my skin during my showers. I used to have very bad skin conditions all over my body: eczema, body acne, dry patches, and dark spots. This helped clear basically everything, and now I'm more confident in showing my skin in public than I have ever been. It soaks up very nicely, and you can feel all of the dirt that's on your skin from day-to-day activities getting scrubbed off. The long length is great for reaching in hard-to-reach spots, such as your back. Since it's extremely rough, I would advise against using it on your face." —Jay G.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.90 (available in four color variation packs).
9. Kulfi crease-proof concealer does. It. All👏. It's a SELF-setting, hydrating, miracle-working concealer that covers dark circles, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation. It even has amla fruit and rose hip extract as the main ingredients to help nourish and promote bouncy, hydrated skin. TL;DR: It will have your skin glowing.
Kulfi Beauty is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that was created to empower the South Asian community through representation that was lacking in the beauty industry. And BTW, "kulfi" is a type of South Asian ice cream!
Promising reviews: "Let me tell you. This concealer has beaten out every other concealer I have tried. And I have tried plenty. It’s hydrating and creamy but doesn’t budge. ... It’s a beautiful finish. Brightening for my under eyes. I’ve literally told everyone I know to grab this." —sv222, Sephora customer
"Was lured in by the reviews, and they do not lie! Crease proof it is indeed, even for my 42-year-old (ever so slightly) wrinkled under eyes. Ahem. I didn’t think this would top my Nars concealer for under my eyes, but it does. Worth a try!" —michb, Sephora customer
Get it from Sephora or straight from Kulfi for $26 (available in 21 shades).
10. Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector provides a salon-like hair treatment right at home. It's specifically made to repair damaged hair and restore your gorgeous locks.
Reviewers with thick and wavy hair (2c) and coily hair (4c) love this Olaplex treatment. And reviewers with straight hair (1a-1c) say it's great for getting softer, shinier hair!
Promising reviews: "OBSESSED!! I recently got a hair cut and the lady used a flat iron. I personally don't like using heat on my hair to prevent damage. Me being paranoid, I had to use this to protect my hair afterward. When I tell you my hair was SILKY SOFT and SUPER SHINY I mean it. It looked and felt so healthy after the first time." —Skinjunkie2, Sephora customer
"This product is amazing!! I’ve been using it a couple of times and I’m already obsessed, I use it with No. 0 and it makes my hair super silky and soft which is a surprise because my hair is bleached and always been frizzy! Will definitely order again!" —Maryam91R, Sephora customer
Get it from Sephora or from Amazon (where it has over 61,000 5-star reviews!) for $30.
11. OR Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein treatment has been bestowed the title "magic in a bottle" by reviewers. Say goodbye to frizz and grease after just 10 minutes (yep, 10!) with this in your hair!
Reviewers with thin or fine hair LOVE this hair treatment, and various hair types from 3b to 4c say it helped their damaged hair. Even folks with dyed or bleached hair say it's safe to use. TL;DR: It works!
Promising reviews: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra-fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic.." —sgt
"I am obsessed with this product. My hair was super dry, damaged, and unmanageable from too many rounds with hot tools. Since I started using this product my hair feels soft and is getting natural curls back." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $6.80 (available in two sizes).
12. Glossier's Boy Brow is the top-rated, cult-favorite, brow-changing product you've gotta try for yourself! Boy Brow gives you fuller and bolder brows without the crusty residue like with some other products.
Glossier is a woman-owned business that was founded in 2012. They took the world by storm by making the barely-there "no makeup, makeup look" trendy again with their beauty products meant to enhance, not cover-up.
Promising review: "Game changer! I don't think I'll ever go back to my past eyebrow ways. This makes my eyebrows look so much better but in such a natural way. I don't wear much makeup, I only do my eyebrows and eyelashes, so this really fits my "natural" look. I have pretty thin eyebrows but this makes them look full and since using this product, I have received so many compliments on my brows, which has never happened before. I highly recommend this product" —Lea
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Glossier's Boy Brow for more deets!
Get it from Glossier for $20 (available in seven shades).