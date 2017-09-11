 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

"Mother!" Premiered At The Toronto Film Festival And People Are Not Okay

"What a nice, pleasant movie where nothing bad happens at all."

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

So September (or as I like to call it: "Halloween Foreplay Month") is in full swing, with horror films slowly creeping into theaters.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
New Line Cinema

The next film in the shit-your-goddamn-pants line-up appears to be mother! from director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream, your nightmares in general).

View this video on YouTube
Paramount Pictures

Outside of the fact that the film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris, they've managed to keep the plot under wraps.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

So you can imagine the ~general unsettling feeling~ people must have had when they were handed A PRAYER CARD upon entering the screening at the Toronto Film Festival.

looool they're handing out cards with the "mother's prayer" on them before mother! because this movie is so TWISTED… https://t.co/87t2mNE4nF
david ehrlich @davidehrlich

looool they're handing out cards with the "mother's prayer" on them before mother! because this movie is so TWISTED… https://t.co/87t2mNE4nF

Reply Retweet Favorite

While some were intrigued by the small, yet ingenious use of marketing.

bold of aronofsky to be personally handing out Theme and Metaphor cards before this press screening of MOTHER! #TIFF17
josh lewis🌹@TIFF17 @thejoshl

bold of aronofsky to be personally handing out Theme and Metaphor cards before this press screening of MOTHER! #TIFF17

Reply Retweet Favorite
Man I'm so pumped for this movie!! https://t.co/XtwA1JokNA
Picassoy @_Picassoy

Man I'm so pumped for this movie!! https://t.co/XtwA1JokNA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were like, yeah no.

@davidehrlich Not QUITE the version I grew up with 😂
abigbatchofcumber💡 @bigbatchofcumbr

@davidehrlich Not QUITE the version I grew up with 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
bored before the MOTHER! screening starts
Charles Bramesco @intothecrevasse

bored before the MOTHER! screening starts

Reply Retweet Favorite

But nothing compared to the actual mini-reviews of the movie itself following this screening.

"Mother!" is a totally fucking insane descent into a nightmare. Don't think. Don't analyze. Just experience it.… https://t.co/mGQySsK8RO
Alexander Dunerfors @dunerfors

"Mother!" is a totally fucking insane descent into a nightmare. Don't think. Don't analyze. Just experience it.… https://t.co/mGQySsK8RO

Reply Retweet Favorite
i'd wager that anyone comparing MOTHER! to ROSEMARY'S BABY hasn't seen either movie. #TIFF17
john semley @johnsemley3000

i'd wager that anyone comparing MOTHER! to ROSEMARY'S BABY hasn't seen either movie. #TIFF17

Reply Retweet Favorite
After seeing Aronofsky's "mother!" I had to skip my next movie and grab a medicinal coffee at dark horse. So far th… https://t.co/xaCerCBTjp
Edward Pond @EdwardPond

After seeing Aronofsky's "mother!" I had to skip my next movie and grab a medicinal coffee at dark horse. So far th… https://t.co/xaCerCBTjp

Reply Retweet Favorite
mother! is a scorched-earth nightmare with an obvious highlight: Michelle Pfeiffer and all her devilish splendor. #tiff17
Matt Jacobs @tarantallegra

mother! is a scorched-earth nightmare with an obvious highlight: Michelle Pfeiffer and all her devilish splendor. #tiff17

Reply Retweet Favorite
What a nice, pleasant movie where nothing bad happens at all
Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan

What a nice, pleasant movie where nothing bad happens at all

Reply Retweet Favorite

Whatever your ~feels~ are, mother! hits theaters Sept. 15th, 2017.

I won't spoil the big metaphor, but oh my god, the cojones a guy would have to possess to even attempt something like this
Charles Bramesco @intothecrevasse

I won't spoil the big metaphor, but oh my god, the cojones a guy would have to possess to even attempt something like this

Reply Retweet Favorite

  2. Are you excited to see mother! in theaters?

    Absolutely, it looks scary AF and I'm here for it.
    Nah, not really my type of thing.
    Probably, but only because I like Jennifer Lawrence.
    No, but I'll maybe rent it when it's out.

"Mother!" Premiered At The Toronto Film Festival And People Are Not Okay

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Are you excited to see mother! in theaters?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Absolutely, it looks scary AF and I'm here for it.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Nah, not really my type of thing.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Probably, but only because I like Jennifer Lawrence.
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, but I'll maybe rent it when it's out.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss