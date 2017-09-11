So September (or as I like to call it: "Halloween Foreplay Month") is in full swing, with horror films slowly creeping into theaters.
The next film in the shit-your-goddamn-pants line-up appears to be mother! from director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream, your nightmares in general).
Outside of the fact that the film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris, they've managed to keep the plot under wraps.
So you can imagine the ~general unsettling feeling~ people must have had when they were handed A PRAYER CARD upon entering the screening at the Toronto Film Festival.
While some were intrigued by the small, yet ingenious use of marketing.
Others were like, yeah no.
But nothing compared to the actual mini-reviews of the movie itself following this screening.
Whatever your ~feels~ are, mother! hits theaters Sept. 15th, 2017.
Are you excited to see mother! in theaters?Absolutely, it looks scary AF and I'm here for it.Nah, not really my type of thing.Probably, but only because I like Jennifer Lawrence.No, but I'll maybe rent it when it's out.
