The 2024 Oscars Announced Their Presenters, And These Are Some Major Celebs

The 2024 Oscars will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The annual awards show is always a star-studded event with nominees, past winners, and popular actors all in attendance. This includes presenters who'll take the stage that night.
On Feb. 26, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced these celebs as their first round of presenters:
1.Mahershala Ali
2.Nicolas Cage
3.Jamie Lee Curtis
4.Brendan Fraser
5.Jessica Lange
6.Matthew McConaughey
7.Lupita Nyong'o
8.Al Pacino
9.Michelle Pfeiffer
10.Ke Huy Quan
11.Sam Rockwell
12.Michelle Yeoh
13.Finally, Zendaya
This list will be updated as more presenters are announced.