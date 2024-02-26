Skip To Content
    The 2024 Oscars Announced Their Presenters, And These Are Some Major Celebs

    More presenters are expected to be announced soon.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The 2024 Oscars will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The annual awards show is always a star-studded event with nominees, past winners, and popular actors all in attendance. This includes presenters who'll take the stage that night.

    Oscar statue beside red roses, with people in the background at an award event
    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

    On Feb. 26, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced these celebs as their first round of presenters:

    1. Mahershala Ali

    Mahershala Ali stands on red carpet event wearing formal velvet suit with lapel pin
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline

    2. Nicolas Cage

    Nicholas Cage in patterned suit jacket and pants stands at a media event
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    3. Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee Curtis poses in a long-sleeved, embellished dress at an awards event
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    4. Brendan Fraser

    Brendan in a textured suit and bow tie standing against event backdrop
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    5. Jessica Lange

    Jessica in a satin suit posing before a floral backdrop
    John Lamparski / Getty Images

    6. Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey in a suit at the Sing 2 premiere
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    7. Lupita Nyong'o

    Lupita Nyong&#x27;o smiling in a metallic dress with sequins and long, dangling earrings on the red carpet
    Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

    8. Al Pacino

    Al Pacino smiling in a suit at a 92NY event
    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

    9. Michelle Pfeiffer

    Michelle Pfeiffer in a blazer over a lace-detailed top at an event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    10. Ke Huy Quan

    Ke Huy Quan in a tuxedo
    Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

    11. Sam Rockwell

    Closeup of Sam Rockwell
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    12. Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle in strapless dress and gloves with a statement necklace
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    13. Finally, Zendaya

    Zendaya at event in a dress with long wavy hair smiling for the camera
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    This list will be updated as more presenters are announced.