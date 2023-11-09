16.

"My husband was throwing away his old jacket, and I asked him, 'Are you going to keep the hood?' He was like, 'What?' So I told him that when my mom was throwing away a jacket with detachable hood, she would always save the hood to sew it into a jacket without a hood. Obviously, she never got around to it, but it was so automatic for me to think that you need to save the hood, I didn’t realize how weird it was. Now we call everything that should actually be thrown away 'the hood.'"