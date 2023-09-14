8. "Since I was a teen, my family has used the word 'chicken' for everything from a swear replacer ('what the chicken!') to filling in for anything ('hand me that chicken, please' or 'go pick up your chicken'). I have sometimes used it around friends and the explanation is never sufficient enough for them."

—aan-sofieg

"My ex's family did this too, but with the name 'Sharon.' I was told that it was mostly to replace 'sh!t,' but they used it for everything."

—morgan_le_slay