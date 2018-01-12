Donald Trump Has Cancelled His February Visit To London

Share On more Share On more

The decision to move the embassy from Grosvenor Square to Nine Elms was made in 2008 under former President George W. Bush, but Trump blamed former President Obama for selling "perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for 'peanuts,' only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal."

Donald Trump has cancelled a planned visit to London in February, claiming that he called it off because was not a "fan" of the new embassy building he was due to open.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the… https://t.co/9crSrOBXme

Trump's announcement comes just four days before the new embassy is due to open to the public on Jan. 16. The move was motivated in large part by security concerns, with state of the art measures installed in the new compound. The existing complex in Grosvenor Square is expected to be turned into a hotel.

Trump's announcement comes just over a month after he retweeted anti-Muslim videos posted by the deputy leader of the far-right British political party Britain First, drawing criticism from Prime Minister Theresa May whose spokesperson described the posts as "wrong".

His latest tweet sparked a flood of reaction from the UK.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband shot back that the president had recognized that “nobody wanted [him] to come”.



Nearly 8,000 people had planned to protest the Feb. 27 visit, which was offered by the Queen after May met Trump last year.











