In her speech, Truss said: "A guy in my constituency, who brought in £10,000 a year to Mundford Football Club by setting up advertising hoardings around the ground, had to take them down, after one person complained to the council.

If Frances McDormand can put up three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, why can’t we do the same in King’s Lynn, Norfolk?"

In Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Frances McDormand's character pays for new advertising on a set of existing boards, which does not contravene any regulations. The fact that it does not is, to some extent, essential to the film's plot.

Despite this, her actions result in a number of acts of extreme violence and arson. The perfect film about the need for effective billboard regulation doesn't exist, but if it did, it would be Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.