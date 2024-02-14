19. And lastly, this story of a heroic grandma who saved the day when a father's name choice had a questionable origin:

"My mom thought it would be cute if I had a name that started with the same letter as hers. My idiot father suggested Evelyn, and my mom was on board. He got too high and fell asleep the day my mom was giving birth and didn't make it to the hospital. My grandma (his mom) was with my mom in the delivery room and went to beat the crap outta him after I was safely delivered, only to walk in the door and get a call from a woman named Evelyn, looking for her boyfriend. My grandma was like, 'I have 11 sons; which one are you looking for?' She said my dad's name. My grandma told her he was dead, hung up, slapped him awake, and rushed back to the hospital. She told my mom what happened and suggested some new names. 'Erin' was on the birth certificate before my dad could even figure out who slapped him. My grandma funded their divorce. ❤️"

—crescentmoondance

