26 Tweets To Make You Laugh Because We Really Are Just Teeny, Teeny Little Ants In This Big Ol' World
"This is simultaneously the funniest and saddest thing I've ever seen."
Good morning/afternoon/evening, wherever you are! From NY's "devastating" earthquake to the eclipse, this past week has been jam-packed with funny moments.
More pictures of the devastation #NYCEarthquake2024 #onthescene pic.twitter.com/4OpMX5uWsA— RICKY (@Rickyismsss) April 5, 2024
The earthquake and eclipse filled my timeline for most of the week, but I still managed to find many funny tweets in between the chaos. So, let's get into 'em all:
1.
A view enjoyed just once every 330 years. Humbled to be witness to this once in a lifetime reminder of nature's awesome and eternal beauty. pic.twitter.com/qlBBTN9VO4— Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) April 8, 2024
2.
April 8, 2024
3.
Sorry I didn't text back! I actually saw your text .025 seconds after you sent it but I didn't want to reply immediately and seem like a total loser whose whole life is being glued to her phone so I decided to wait and then darkness took me and I strayed out of thought and time— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) April 7, 2024
4.
(Responding to a friend who just said something insanely stupid) thats fair— Motivational Pictures With Reality Deep Meaning (@doulbedoink) April 1, 2024
5.
born to say “are you fucking stupid” forced to say “wow i’ve never thought about it like that before”— Noor✰ (@itsdaaboi2) April 2, 2024
8.
them: this is not a laughing matter— kam (@gravyring) April 7, 2024
me: pic.twitter.com/4UReEjss9L
9.
smoked lamb shank over mushroom lemon risotto w/ asparagus featuring my moms jablecloths pic.twitter.com/Sh5c8l9DPM— bichael (@bichaelangelo) April 8, 2024
10.
Noam Chomsky is a crazy name like you sound hungry as fuck— laila (@surroundedheads) April 2, 2024
11.
she's so fucking funny😭 pic.twitter.com/Em1SzHvEMd— ْ🧸 (@kissdeegirl) April 3, 2024
12.
finally find a use for this idiot pic.twitter.com/QYLNbupMY7— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) April 7, 2024
13.
“you let your cat sleep with you” i’d let that mf represent me in court— ☆ celeste ☆ (@cyb3rk1tty2003) April 6, 2024
14.
there was a furry in the club last night and he pulled his mask off and my friends all gasped together because he was the hottest man there— Koco Caine’s Straw (@tyjnick) April 7, 2024
15.
This is simultaneously the funniest and saddest thing I've ever seen. I laughed so hard in the store I had to buy it pic.twitter.com/XcsKgHcgHE— Aitrus Otter (@AitrusOtter) April 5, 2024
17.
New inflation index just dropped pic.twitter.com/RngUhxq4rn— 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) April 5, 2024
18.
I would turn my car on for white noise to help me sleep https://t.co/g4oHUTZ2Dw— k (spring enjoyer) (@how_do_i_pdf) April 6, 2024
19.
You’re dating Manny from Modern Family https://t.co/QMTSz6v2DH— Saddam Hussein (@RuhangaEd) April 5, 2024
20.
They should fly it like this and let everyone run around https://t.co/NqiOK9BOaR— ottopivnerbfa (@OttoPivnerBFA) April 7, 2024
21.
since these aren’t safe to fly anymore we should take the seats out and make them into clubs https://t.co/jgTP7qq2QY— guy (@guysxtn) April 7, 2024