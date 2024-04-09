26 Tweets To Make You Laugh Because We Really Are Just Teeny, Teeny Little Ants In This Big Ol' World

"This is simultaneously the funniest and saddest thing I've ever seen."

Alana Valko
by Alana Valko

BuzzFeed Staff

Good morning/afternoon/evening, wherever you are! From NY's "devastating" earthquake to the eclipse, this past week has been jam-packed with funny moments.

Twitter: @Rickyismsss

The earthquake and eclipse filled my timeline for most of the week, but I still managed to find many funny tweets in between the chaos. So, let's get into 'em all:

1.

Twitter: @LukewSavage

2.

John Finney / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @EvanDerekThomas

3.

Twitter: @sewistwrites

4.

Twitter: @doulbedoink

5.

Twitter: @itsdaaboi2

6.

Twitter: @Whotfismick

7.

Twitter: @ihaverhisen

8.

Twitter: @gravyring

9.

Twitter: @bichaelangelo

10.

Twitter: @surroundedheads

11.

Neon / @hunterschafer / Via Twitter: @kissdeegirl

12.

Twitter: @equine__dentist

13.

Twitter: @cyb3rk1tty2003

14.

Twitter: @tyjnick

15.

Twitter: @AitrusOtter

16.

Twitter: @zpyce

17.

Subway / Via Twitter: @Aristos_Revenge

18.

Twitter: @how_do_i_pdf

19.

Twitter: @RuhangaEd

20.

Boeing / Via boeing.mediaroom.com

21.

Boeing / Via boeing.mediaroom.com