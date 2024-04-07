These 14 Hilarious Tweets About The Solar Eclipse Have Me Crying Laughing
Whenever a significant event happens in the world, you can always expect the internet to come with the jokes. Tomorrow, a full solar eclipse will occur, prompting hilarious tweets, jokes, and memes about it online. Here are some of the best.
1.
For those that are going to miss the eclipse on Monday, I have created a simulation of what the eclipse will look like along the path of totality pic.twitter.com/XIbCu4HYk3— FTW Arts (@FTW_Arts) April 6, 2024
2.
eclipses don’t impress me. i am abruptly overcome by darkness every day— trash jones (@jzux) April 7, 2024
3.
me and my homies watching the eclipse pic.twitter.com/UdXmgNk9Z0— ⌖𝖌𝖗𝖊𝖞 𝖛𝖎𝖝𝖊𝖓 (@vixenftp) April 6, 2024
4.
"Dad, can you explain the eclipse to me?"— Bob Golen (@BobGolen) April 6, 2024
"No sun."
5.
If the sun is blacking out at 1pm on a Monday than so am I— CoKane (@KanesCabDriv3r) April 6, 2024
6.
The #earthquake hitting a couple days before the eclipse the world ending pic.twitter.com/1s3TPc9kI4— “J” (@j__43_) April 5, 2024
7.
Me staring directly at the solar eclipse so I can file disability on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/KAtTJLtKdF— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 6, 2024
8.
you think you're dramatic? manhattan wasn't in the path of totality for the eclipse so it had to re-main character itself with a whole earthquake— emma lord (@dilemmalord) April 5, 2024
9.
Shows up at your door wearing only a trench coat and eclipse glasses…— FindMe (@WestofCrazy) April 6, 2024
10.
Once I Get My Powers From This Solar Eclipse On Monday, It’s OVER For Y’all.— LIL MEECH (@BMFLILMEECH) April 5, 2024
11.
The eclipse is on my birthday.— Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) April 5, 2024
According to maga, this indicates I am either Jesus or the antichrist.
Plan accordingly....🤣
12.
an earthqauke followed by an eclipse? 200 years ago this would have been the perfect time to accuse someone you hate of being a witch— Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) April 5, 2024
13.
My mom just called me to tell me not to look up at the solar eclipse on Monday unless I have certain glasses on because it’ll damage my eyes. Ok thanks for letting me know I’m having 30 drinks and smoking cigarettes all day but I will talk to u tomorrow. Love u— Heatdaddy (@heatdaddy69420) April 6, 2024
14.
When the Eclipse happens I’m playing Decode by Paramore on repeat— the elder emo (@theelderemox) April 6, 2024