28 Funny Tweets That Will Have You Laughin' Harder Than Any April Fools Joke
Happy April Fools Day! If you don't have any jokes today, don't worry; there's plenty from the last week on Twitter to keep you laughing all day (and yes, we're still calling it Twitter):
still haven’t heard a single person call twitter anything other than twitter and it’s been almost 2 years at this point— ̊ (@doxie_gay) March 25, 2024
i bet this feels good af for the calendar pic.twitter.com/SsnmStCzHy— Rory Coyne (@roryc0yne) March 28, 2024
just found out my job doesn’t recognize easter sunday as a holiday, therefore no holiday pay… pic.twitter.com/WfIqmCsWvE— francis (@gorgeousbrains) March 27, 2024
Jesus to Judas at the Last Supper pic.twitter.com/FjKGCQNw04— Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) March 28, 2024
Jesus was a carpenter which means for a split second when they handed him his cross he probably clocked it and was like hmmm cedar— Daniel (@growing_daniel) March 31, 2024
shakira’s hips taking a lie detector test 😭 pic.twitter.com/BJipv0CPyd— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 26, 2024
Lmaooo men really should be banned from delivering food 😂 pic.twitter.com/JCT0PuE9s2— DEUCE P 🪖 | 🇭🇹 (@NotPremi) March 25, 2024
sometimes i look at my grocery lists and im like girl bffr pic.twitter.com/op1gJbyzuQ— Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) March 26, 2024
I buy frozen broccoli like twice a week at my neighborhood grocery spot and this time as I’m checking out the cashier goes “you know… we sell fresh broccoli too.” gather me sister…— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 28, 2024
Second attempt at making a protein shake tf I do wrong 🤔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/idT4KqiBJu— 𝐇★𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋🦂 (@mainbitchclique) March 26, 2024
thought daughter https://t.co/m5FwhPkAdV— nanavaah (@VaahNana) March 25, 2024
Friend making $20/hr as a barista: “No worries bro, I"ll cover this one and you'll get the next one!”— Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) March 27, 2024
Friend making $450k as a software engineer: “Can you Venmo me $3.62 for your share of the Uber ride?”
not to romanticize the medical practices of the early 1900s but doctors really fell off when they stopped prescribing visits to the seaside— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) March 27, 2024
one of my classmates said he's going into consulting because he likes giving people his opinion but he doesn't like doing anything lol— jenn ☀️ (@jennsun) March 28, 2024
5’8 dudes will say “I’ll get to the bottom of this” as if they’re not already there— DeWitt B. Fartin (@DeWittBFartin) March 28, 2024
The most sinister bathroom vibes I’ve ever encountered. Why is there room for a live audience pic.twitter.com/FvfCFMjH0B— ava 🇵🇸 (@wownicebuttdude) March 28, 2024
brutal pic.twitter.com/4U2EhNi4TD— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) March 30, 2024
whenever i'm having a bad day i'm just like dang imagine if i had kids too— CEIRA (@THEEPROBLEMCEE) March 31, 2024
asked ChatGPT to respond to my friend’s ex’s apology 😭 pic.twitter.com/hRavM9b4My— bread (@pizzapurist) March 30, 2024