29 Hilarious Tweets From The Week Because Humor Makes The World Go Round

"You'll be fighting for your life financially then get invited to a birthday dinner." —@Cairo_Mathebula

Alana Valko
BuzzFeed Staff

Hello and good morning/afternoon/evening from me, the person who makes these roundups:

Twitter: @genmxn

I hope you had a good week and didn't waste too much time on X, formerly Twitter (like me). If you didn't, congrats! I did all the "work" for you! Here are all the funniest tweets from last week:

1.

Twitter: @mycatmisu

2.

Twitter: @VeryBadLlama

3.

Twitter: @Lush_Beauty1

4.

Twitter: @DjWalt_

5.

Twitter: @sarahwaters420

6.

Twitter: @BrodyLogan

7.

Twitter: @beckyvenus

8.

Twitter: @Cairo_Mathebula

9.

Twitter: @dorkusmalorkus_

10.

Twitter: @k_illua

11.

Twitter: @atousl

12.

Twitter: @poisonjr

13.

Twitter: @stephiecortez

14.

Twitter: @invis4yo

15.

Twitter: @NoContextHumans

16.

Twitter: @brandypapii

17.

Twitter: @isisluvv

18.

Twitter: @pastoralcomical

19.

Twitter: @JLBornstein

20.

Twitter: @challxn