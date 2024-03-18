Skip To Content
    25 Funny Tweets From The Week Because Nothing Really Matters And We're All Just Floating On A Big Ol' Rock

    "Upstairs neighbors be like omgggg I almost forgot to break my furniture and throw 100 marbles on the ground today." —@amishestrogen

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Good morning/afternoon/evening wherever you are! Last weekend was St. Patrick's Day, and I can't stop thinking about this:

    Twitter: @juhlissuhh

    There were plenty more funny tweets last week (including many speculating on Kate Middleton's "disappearance"). So, let's get riiiight into 'em all:

    1.

    Twitter: @bexual_healing

    2.

    Twitter: @sablaah

    3.

    Twitter: @amishestrogen

    4.

    Twitter: @maliktheoracle

    5.

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    6.

    Twitter: @elethelibra

    7.

    Twitter: @PunchingCat

    8.

    Twitter: @r0ttensilver

    9.

    Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

    10.

    Twitter: @ughfinewhatever

    11.

    Twitter: @missmayn

    12.

    Twitter: @pebbut

    13.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 20th Century Studios / Via Twitter: @LibertyAnders

    14.

    Twitter: @elizaskinner

    15.

    Twitter: @HannahPosted

    16.

    Photo by MEGA/GC Images / Via Twitter: @jennawexler

    17.

    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    18.

    Twitter: @fuitsnack

    19.

    Twitter: @loveedaee