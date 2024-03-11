Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Life Can Feel Pointless, Difficult, And Dumb, But These 31 Tweets Are Funny, Delightful, And Sure To Make You Chuckle

    "Why does a can of biscuits open like that. Is life not scary enough." —@wnbawife

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's a new week which means it's time to reflect on all the funniest moments on Twitter from the past seven days. And last week, there was no shortage of random, silly, and existential tweets. So, let's get right into 'em all:

    1.

    Twitter: @OfficialGracie

    2.

    Twitter: @citehchris

    3.

    Twitter: @cowboybecsbop

    4.

    Twitter: @largemotorcycle

    5.

    Twitter: @lnhales

    6.

    Twitter: @JuliusIrvington

    7.

    Twitter: @iloveiyosias

    8.

    Twitter: @pwiscila

    9.

    Twitter: @adamgreattweet

    10.

    Twitter: @niicole__nicole

    11.

    Twitter: @untiloasis

    12.

    Twitter: @ihyomeo

    13.

    Twitter: @mvndia

    14.

    Twitter: @bendergirlfrend

    15.

    Natural Selections Inc. / Via naturalselectionsinc.com

    16.

    Twitter: @WeAmourAmara

    17.

    Twitter: @genmxn

    18.

    Twitter: @ChrisJBakke

    19.

    Twitter: @haterofwords2

    20.

    Person in priest attire viewing paintings in a gallery. Text joking about a non-binary look
    @paulderokha / Via Twitter: @paulderokha

    21.

    Twitter: @wnbawife

    22.

    Twitter: @bigfatmoosepssy

    23.

    Twitter: @OKWildlifeDept

    24.

    Twitter: @liImaceo

    25.

    Twitter: @h0rnytherapist

    26.

    Twitter: @folieadieux

    27.

    A horse inside a bar with a person wearing a cap, seen partially, standing behind it; screen displays text messages about the event
    @COOLDADSOCKS / Via Twitter: @COOLDADSOCKS

    28.

    Twitter: @doxie_gay

    29.

    Twitter: @ItsJust_Robbiey

    30.

    Twitter: @hesafruit