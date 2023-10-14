19 Fictional Characters Who Are Shown As Lovable Scamps, But Who'd Get Fired, Arrested, Or Ghosted In Real Life

Recently, u/peppersteak_headshot asked the people of r/AskReddit, "What fictional character is portrayed as a lovable scamp, but would be fired, arrested, or unfriended in real life?". Here are some of our favourite responses:
1."Every lawyer (including pretend lawyer) on Suits would be disbarred, sued, and possibly jailed. And they would deserve it."
2."The Todd from Scrubs."
3."There is not a hospital in the world that could afford the lawsuits Greg House would generate in real life. Even in the House universe, they have a budget specifically for his lawsuits. It cannot be enough."
4."Maverick from Top Gun. Iceman was right. He is a danger to everyone around him."
5."The man in the yellow hat. Don’t be bringing your goddam curious monkey with you everywhere. He’s always causing chaos and a shit ton of damage."
6."Sherlock Holmes works for himself for a reason."
7."Gina Linetti from Brooklyn Nine-Nine would've been an HR nightmare IRL. Bullying Charles and harassing Terry — not to mention some of the outright hateful things she said to her co-workers."
8."Micheal Scott would be fired, and maybe even arrested. Although personally, I wouldn't mind having a boss like him at work. It would be entertaining for me."
9."Will Schuester would not only be fired, but forbidden by law from coming within 1,000 feet of a school."
10."Quagmire from Family Guy."
11."Christian Grey from 50 Shades of Grey is only portrayed as a sultry romantic hero because he's rich and handsome. If he was average looking and working class, he'd be a villain."
12."Willy Wonka lured a bunch of people under false pretenses into his home, which was filled with elaborate death traps that exploited their specific individual character flaws, which he then used to systematically eliminate them until the only one remaining was the person he deemed virtuous enough to become his successor and take over his work after he died. This is the exact same plot as the Saw film series."
13."Pepe Le Pew."
14."Kevin McAllister from the Home Alone movies, I think those movies should really be titled Saw: The Early Years since Kevin is clearly Jigsaw before he grows up."
15."Everyone in Its Always Sunny should be in jail 😂"
16."Sterling Mallory Archer from Archer. Dude is a fucking sociopath by real-life standards."
17."Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother."
18."Bender. He even stole Fry's blood one time."
19."Ferris Bueller is pretty much the epitome of privileged as*hole."