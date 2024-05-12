    "The Viewer Was Catfished" — 16 Trailers That People Felt Were So Different To Movies, They Made Viewers Scream "Lies!"

    "Don't get me wrong, it's a great movie, but the misleading trailer makes it a case of bait 'n' switch."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, I asked members of the BuzzFeed Community which trailers they thought were nothing like the movie. Here are some of their responses:

    BTW, ⚠️huge spoiler alert⚠️ for all these movies! 

    1. Kangaroo Jack (2003)

    Warner Bros.

    "The trailer featured a funny, hip, seemingly talking kangaroo and looked like a typical silly animal family film to me. The ACTUAL movie is a crime caper and the talking kangaroo appears very little, in a dream sequence." 

    bradleyteacher6119

    Here's the trailer, judge for yourself:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    2. Scream (1996)

    Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker in &quot;Scream,&quot; holding a cordless phone, looking worried. She wears a knitted sweater
    Dimension Films

    "Drew Barrymore was in the Scream trailer, so viewers back then assumed she'd stay alive throughout most, if not all, of the movie. At that point, it’d been ages since an A-list actor was killed off so quickly. It was a huge twist right at the start of the movie that had viewers shocked and hooked.

    I feel like with social media, there aren't as many movies that take us by surprise anymore. You have to make a point to keep your ears/eyes closed when there’s a movie you want to see to try and avoid spoilers. It’s not easy."

    stephaniesable

    "I think about this every time I watch Scream or hear anyone talk about it. They really blew everyone's mind with that, because it was basically a law that the most famous cast member would never be killed in horror movies. And then it was like, 'okay, so literally ANYTHING can happen in this movie???'" 

    skilletgirl81

    "That's what makes Scream awesome. It was Drew's idea — she was supposed to play Sidney if I remember correctly."

    mishybp73

    Do you agree?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    3. Brave (2012)

    Princess Merida with bow and arrow standing on rocks beside a bear in a forest scene
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "According to the trailer, it was about a young woman trying to take control of her life and going after what she wants by avoiding an arranged marriage. It looked badass! But nope, the movie is about turning people into bears..." 

    lovelyaardvark50

    Do you agree?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    4. Pleasantville (1998)

    Two actors in vintage attire with a woman holding a patterned umbrella stand by a picket fence, reminiscent of a classic TV show scene
    New Line Cinema / Warner Bros.

    "The trailer gave me the impression it was a fun little family movie about two teenagers getting sucked into a TV show set in the '50s.

    It was really about... a town getting sexually liberated? It's been a while but I mostly remember it being awkward to watch with my parents." 

    t49e12a934

    What are your thoughts?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    5. Suicide Squad (2016)

    Harley Quinn smiles holding a bat, dressed in a jester-inspired outfit with pigtails
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It looked like a dark and gritty thriller and something very different from the usual comic book movies that were coming out. But instead, it was a rushed dumpster fire." 

    cornygoose88

    Do you think so too?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    6. The War (1994)

    Movie poster for &quot;The War&quot; featuring Kevin Costner, beside a still of Costner and Elijah Wood as father and son
    Universal Pictures

    "It's an old Elijah Wood and Kevin Costner movie. The trailer made me think it was a family film about kids battling for a treehouse. It was actually a heartbreaking drama about PTSD, veterans, and loss. I have never recovered from the weight of that movie. I don’t even know why the poster showed poeple smiling in it." 

    bblackberri35

    7. Marley and Me (2008)

    Two actors and a dog in a scene from &#x27;Marley &amp;amp; Me&#x27;. Woman in white dress and man in plaid shirt smiling at the dog
    20th Century Studios / FilmFlex

    "I had a total 'Phoebe from Friends' moment thinking it was going to be a fun family movie about a rambunctious dog. Always read the book before you see the movie!" 

    nerdgroupie22

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    8. Downsizing (2017)

    Group of people admiring a miniature architectural model, including characters Mark and Vanessa from the movie &#x27;Juno&#x27;
    Paramount Pictures

    "People shrinking themselves for economic reasons! Looks fun! No. It turns into four different movies, none of which knew what they were." 

    nerdgroupie22

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    9. Jennifer's Body (2009)

    Megan Fox wearing a pink top and white necklace in a crowded hallway
    20th Century Studios / Fox Atomic

    "A victim of horrendously tone-deaf marketing."

    almtzdx

    Do you agree?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Side note: 'You can barely finish gym class' was not in the final movie.  

    10. Passengers (2016)

    Two characters from a film share an intimate moment in a pool, man behind hugging the woman
    Columbia Pictures / United International Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

    "Ugh…. I was so disappointed. I anticipated an action-packed sci-fi movie with a side of romance, only to have it be some sociopathic mental study set in space. Stupid trailer." 

    karialder

    Do you feel the same way?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    11. The Bucket List (2007)

    Two men, one holding a camera and the other a rifle, pose for a selfie with smiles. They wear casual outdoor gear
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "I took my dad to see it (who was very sick at the time). From the looks of the trailer, I thought it would be comic relief for him. No! Though it definitely was hilarious, it was so much heavier than I had anticipated and I left the theatre with my teared-up father, who I had only seen cry twice in my then-30 years of existence." 

    ashhole

    Do you think they're right?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Side note  most people hadn't used the term "bucket list" before this movie so likely had no idea what it meant. It wasn't a phrase in common parlance until this film came out.

    12. Argylle (2024)

    A man with dark hair wearing a green high-neck outfit stands in front of a blurred background
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "As a fan of Henry Cavill, that trailer made me think we'd be seeing a lot of him in the field. I was very disappointed when we didn't see him but a couple of times." 

    fancylion73

    What do you think?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    13. Into The Woods (2014)

    Two characters from the film &quot;Into the Woods&quot; looking alarmed in a forest. Woman in a decorative dress, man in a jacket and scarf
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "The trailer used the entirety of spoken dialogue in the movie (which amounted to all of two minutes) and turned out to be a 2.5-hour musical — which *I * was fine with, but I wasn’t allowed to pick movies for a long time after that, LOL.

    Disclaimer though: I was relatively sheltered and didn’t know it was a musical, and I did love it! I just had no indication otherwise!" 

    angrycoyote45

    Can you see it too?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    14. Catfish (2010)

    Three people in a car; one in front passenger seat looking forward, driver glancing aside, person in back using a smartphone
    Universal Pictures / Relativity Media, Rogue Pictures / Alliance Communications

    "The trailer for the documentary very much gave the impression it was almost going to be like a horror film. It wasn't but I still very much enjoyed it."

    angelicskull35

    "Damn, you might say the viewer was…

    Catfished." 

    empresspenguin

    Meta, right?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    15. Flight (2012)

    Denzel Washington as a pilot in uniform looking concerned amidst rain
    Paramount Pictures

    "It had Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, John Goodman, and a host of other great actors. The trailer makes it look like it's about the intrigue surrounding the investigation of a plane crash when really the film is about one man's losing battle with alcoholism. Don't get me wrong, it's a great movie, but the misleading trailer makes it a case of bait 'n' switch." 

    theomna

    Do you agree?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    16. Thin Red Line (1998)

    Man in military uniform looking puzzled or concerned
    20th Century Studios

    "It looked like a celebrity-packed version of Saving Private Ryan in the Pacific, but it was a hot mess. I've never seen so many people walk out of a theatre in my life."

    bethechangeyouwanttosee

    "What??? That movie is beautiful." 

    tortillachips

    The movie's pretty critically-acclaimed — but do you agree the trailer was different?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Thanks so much to the BuzzFeed Community members who shared their thoughts!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.    

    Do you have other trailers to add? Let us know in the comments below!