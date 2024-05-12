Recently, I asked members of the BuzzFeed Community which trailers they thought were nothing like the movie. Here are some of their responses:
BTW, ⚠️huge spoiler alert⚠️ for all these movies!
1. Kangaroo Jack (2003)
Here's the trailer, judge for yourself:
2. Scream (1996)
Do you agree?
3. Brave (2012)
Do you agree?
4. Pleasantville (1998)
What are your thoughts?
Do you think so too?
6. The War (1994)
7. Marley and Me (2008)
8. Downsizing (2017)
9. Jennifer's Body (2009)
Do you agree?
10. Passengers (2016)
Do you feel the same way?
11. The Bucket List (2007)
Do you think they're right?
12. Argylle (2024)
What do you think?
13. Into The Woods (2014)
Can you see it too?
14. Catfish (2010)
Meta, right?
15. Flight (2012)
Do you agree?
16. Thin Red Line (1998)
Thanks so much to the BuzzFeed Community members who shared their thoughts!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.