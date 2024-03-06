"Core Memories" And "Gaslighting" Were Both Invented By TV And Movies — Here Are 17 Other Examples

3.
The term "friend zone" came from, well, Friends.
11.
"Wardrobe malfunction" was invented when Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's breast during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII.
14.
Daffy Duck invented the word "Nimrod" to mean an idiot or fool — though many think it was Bugs Bunny.
16.
Using "ribbit" as a frog sound probably comes from an episode of Gilligan's Island, which is the first recorded use of the... word?
17.
"Staycation" was invented by the Mail Fraud episode of Corner Gas in 2005.
18.
Richard Lewis invented "the __ from Hell" but struggled to get credit for it, which was the basis for a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode.
19.
The term "brainiac" came from the Superman character, not the other way around.
