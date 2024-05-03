  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us About A Movie Trailer That Was So Different From The Film, It Made You Scream "Lies!"

We've all been there.

Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

Hollywood magic can be a beautiful thing, but when it comes to movie trailers, I won't want TOO much of an edit from the real thing.

So, we want to know about trailers you think had absolutely nothing to do with the movies they were promoting. Maybe you thought Bambi was gonna be a lot more innocent than it is...

Bambi from &#x27;Bambi&#x27;, looking curious, stands next to Thumper the rabbit who is sitting down
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

...maybe the Godzilla trailer made you think you'd see a lot more of Brian Cranston than you really did...

Bryan Cranston with a concerned expression in a brown jacket, outdoors
Toho Co., Ltd. / Warner Bros. Pictures

...or maybe you watched the Sweeney Todd trailer that was a little(!) less heavy on the singing than the movie.

Actor portraying Scrooge in a somber expression wearing a 19th-century outfit
Warner Bros.

Whatever it is, tell us about a time you were gaslit by a movie trailer and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!

Additional thumbnail credits: NBC 