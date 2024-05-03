Tell Us About A Movie Trailer That Was So Different From The Film, It Made You Scream "Lies!"

Hollywood magic can be a beautiful thing, but when it comes to movie trailers, I won't want TOO much of an edit from the real thing.
So, we want to know about trailers you think had absolutely nothing to do with the movies they were promoting. Maybe you thought Bambi was gonna be a lot more innocent than it is...
...maybe the Godzilla trailer made you think you'd see a lot more of Brian Cranston than you really did...
...or maybe you watched the Sweeney Todd trailer that was a little(!) less heavy on the singing than the movie.
Whatever it is, tell us about a time you were gaslit by a movie trailer and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!
Additional thumbnail credits: NBC