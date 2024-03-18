Skip To Content
    "It's A Subtle Yet Powerful Detail" — Fans Are Sharing Easter Eggs That Are Hidden So Deep In Movies, Most People Never Notice Them

    "The vitamin D in The Truman Show is a clever nod to the artificiality of Truman's world where there's no real sun."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In a recent Reddit post shared to r/Movies, site user u/Ben_Soundesign asked, "What's your favorite 'blink-and-you'll-miss-it' Easter egg or hidden detail in a film?" Here are some of the most-upvoted answers:

    1. "In Doctor No, James Bond stops and looks for a second at a painting displayed in the Doctor's lair. The painting is Goya's Portrait of the Duke of Wellington, which had famously been stolen in 1961 — implying, of course, that Doctor No was behind the theft."

    Scene from a film with actors and a portrait of a historical figure on an easel
    United Artists

    u/Negative_Gravitas

    2. "In Groundhog Day, when Phil starts helping people, he tries to save the old man but is informed at the hospital that the old man died. In the background, you see the kid who falls out of the tree sitting in a wheelchair. Phil wasn't there to keep the kid from hitting the ground."

    Two scenes from a film showing a man holding a dummy child and the child actor in a background shot
    Columbia Pictures

    u/billjitsu

    3. "In the closing credits of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, there is a montage of various cities around the world in ruins after the events of the film; each one is accompanied by a star swipe showing the cities looking clean and nice again. For London, the city is grey and overcast and sad-looking. After the star swipe, it looks exactly the same."

    Before and after shots of an animated castle, showcasing visual effects with credits for Art Director Michael Kurinsky
    Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

    u/jpmoney2k1·  

    See it for yourself here.

    4. "There's a xenomorph skull on display inside the spaceship in Predator 2."

    Man facing an alien queen with exposed tendril-like sacs in a dimly-lit chamber. A red circle highlights an area on the right
    20th Century Studios

    u/Dove_of_Doom

    5. "In Toy Story, Woody is trapped under a crate that is under a Binford Tools toolbox." "Binford Tools was the fictional sponsor of Tool Time (Tim Allen’s fictional show in Home Improvement). Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear."

    Blurry image of a toolbox with the name &#x27;Binford&#x27; on it, situated on a shelf above a crate labeled &#x27;Waltzinn.&#x27;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/Diseman81u/FictionVent

    6. "When Marty is having dinner with his family in Back to the Future, we see that his father George drinks Miller Lite. But then at the end of the movie, when Doc goes through the McFly family's trashcan for 'fuel,' we now see that the stronger and more confident George of the alternate timeline has upgraded to drinking Miller High Life."

    Two scenes from a TV show featuring characters holding Lite and regular Miller beer cans
    Universal Pictures

    u/lanceturley

    7. "In 50 First Dates, Lucy goes to the Callahan Institute that Dr. Keats (played by Dan Aykroyd) says was founded in Sandusky, Ohio. Dan Aykroyd previously played an automotive components tycoon from the same fictional Callahan Institute in Tommy Boy."

    Image from a film showing the exterior of the fictional Callahan Institute with an arrow pointing to a character
    Columbia Pictures / FilmFlex / Sony Pictures Releasing

    u/chance0432

    8. "Toward the end of Catch Me If You Can, there is a scene with Tom Hanks’ character standing in front of a chalkboard. In the corner of the blackboard it says something like 'Steven and Tom’s 4th'. This was because it was Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s fourth project together. They had previously done Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, and The Money Pit."

    Man in suit pointing to a chalkboard with a list and text &quot;Student Loans Stimulus Project.&quot;
    DreamWorks Pictures

    u/alfonsobob

    9. "In The Big Lebowski, Bunny's license plate reads 'lapin.' That's French for 'rabbit' or 'bunny.'"

    Rear view of a car with the license plate reading &quot;LAPIN&quot; at night
    PolyGram Filmed Entertainment / Gramercy Pictures

    u/copperdomebodhi

    10. "In Toy Story 4, Woody estimates that he was made in the late '50s. His guess is actually correct based on a detail seen in Toy Story 2. In a single shot that only lasts a few seconds, you can see a magazine with Woody's Roundup, the TV show on which Woody is based, on the cover dated January 12, 1957."

    Toy Story&#x27;s Sheriff Woody standing next to vintage-style magazines on the floor
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/Yerm_Terragon  

    "Lines up nicely with Prospector Pete’s comment about the show getting canceled after Sputnik launched. Just looked that up, and it was October 1957." 

    u/RickTitus

    My note: January 12, 1957 is also Toy Story director John Lasseter's birthday.

    11. "There's a box of canes by Thor's front door in Endgame. In the comics, Thor's alter-ego, Donald Blake, carried a cane. When he tapped it on the ground, he would become Thor and the cane would become Mjolnir."

    Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy appears alarmed by a creature in the shadows behind glass
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

     u/Reverend_Mikey

    12. "The vitamin D in The Truman Show is a clever nod to the artificiality of Truman's world where there's 'no real sun.' It's a subtle yet powerful detail that adds depth to the film's narrative, highlighting the theme of manipulation and surveillance brilliantly."

    A bottle of Vitamin D sits on a table next to a mug, with an arrow pointing at the bottle label
    Paramount

    u/Ben_Soundesign  

    13. "In Shutter Island one of the patients asks for a glass of water. When she takes a drink there is literally no glass, she’s just miming the action, which hints towards the twist at the end."

    Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo distraught, with a hand on his forehead; next, a hand grabbing a glass
    Paramount Pictures / DreamWorks Pictures

    u/kubrickie

    14. "I always loved the Jimmy Buffett cameo in Jurassic World where he's shown working in a Margaritaville, which is the name of the restaurant chain Buffett owns in real life. Dude's running from dinosaurs carrying a margarita."

    Man in white cap eating, with blurred motion suggesting a hurried action
    Universal Pictures

    u/wilsonw

    15. "My favorite will always be at the end of Liar Liar where Jim Carrey appears as his Fire Marshall Bill Burns character from In Living Color."

    A scene from a film showing a woman, a man, and a child looking expectantly at a person whose back is to the camera
    Universal Pictures

    u/92Codester

    16. "The mall's name in Back To The Future changed from Twin Pines Mall to Lone Pine Mall, because when Marty travelled back in time, he ran over one of the pine trees near where the mall would be built."

    Two side-by-side shots of a mall sign changing from &quot;Twin Pines Mall&quot; to &quot;Lone Pine Mall.&quot;
    Universal Pictures

    u/ItsArseniooooooooooo·  

    17. "There's a Biblical Ezekiel 25:17 reference on Nick Fury’s headstone in Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

    Headstone reading &#x27;Col. Nicholas J. Fury&#x27; with a quote and the Bible verse &#x27;Ezekiel 25:17&#x27; circled
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/mr_oberts

    "From the King James Bible versionAnd I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them."

    u/mr_oberts

    Psst — the line beforehand, "The path of the righteous man...", is sometimes misunderstood to be from Ezekiel. It's not  it was made up by Quentin Tarantino.

    Shout out to r/Movies and /Ben_Soundesign for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.    

    Do you have any other examples to add, or just have thoughts on the above? Let us know in the comments below!