Michael Scott Married Carol In Real Life, And 26 Other Actors Whose On-Screen Relationships Actually Became Reality

1.Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, who played couple Luke Glanton and Romina Gutierrez in The Place Beyond The Pines, are married now.
2.Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who played friends in Friends, are, well... friends. "She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving," Jennifer said of Courteney (who was a bridesmaid at her wedding). They're also close to Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe).
3.Nancy Ellen and Steve Carell, who played couple Carol Stills and Michael Scott in The Office, have been married since 1995.
4.Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds played a couple (Carol Ferris and Hal Jordan) in Green Lantern and are full-on married IRL.
5.Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on Game Of Thrones, are actually married (they had a second child together last year).
6.Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell played couples in both When in Rome and Chips (as Beth and Gale, and then Jon and Karen). They weren't into each other the first time they met, but hit it off months later and are now married.
7.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin had a private wedding in 2022 after playing Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri in Crash Landing On You.
8.Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, who played friends Jen Lindley and Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek, are still besties. "She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That's the love of my life right there," Michelle said of Busy in 2016. Busy once defended Michelle in a bar fight, too.
9.Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst played married couple Peggy and Ed Blumquist on Fargo and married in real life in 2022.
10.Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley, who played lovers Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw in Wuthering Heights, got married in 2014.
11.Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender met on the set of The Light Between Oceans, where they played couple Tom Sherbourne and Isabel Graysmark Sherbourne. They got married in 2017.
12.Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, who played co-angels(?) in Charlie's Angels, talk all the time over two decades later. "We've experienced birth, life, death, marriage, divorce, highs and lows, work, boyfriends, friends, travel — there is nothing we haven't done together," Barrymore said of Diaz.
13.Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, who played almost-couple Toby and Nina in The Oranges, got married in 2014.
14.Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz played couple Will Atenton/Peter Ward and Libby Atenton in Dream House, then got married IRL in 2011.
15.Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar played couple Fred and Daphne in the Scooby-Doo live action movies. They got married in 2002.
16.Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush, who played besties Peyton Sawyer, Haley James, and Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill, are BFFs in real life. They even host a Drama Queenspodcast together now.
17.Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, who played a couple in Bridesmaids, have been married IRL since 2005.
18.Donald Faison and Zach Braff, who played best friends J.D. and Turk on Scrubs, are best friends IRL. "The only way to have a real bromance is if you're genuinely fond of each other. [Zach]'s my best friend. I'm really fond of that man, I'm not ashamed to say it," Donald said. The pair host a podcast together; they lived together before, and Zach hosted Donald's wedding at his house.
19.Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who play couple Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things, have been together since around 2017.
20.Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz, who play bank-robbing BFFs Maria Alvarez and Sara Sandoval in Bandidas, are genuinely close friends. Penélope said that Selma, who was one of the few people she knew when she first came to Hollywood, "picked [her] up at the airport and she said, 'You're not going to a hotel, you're coming to my house'... That's why now, we're like sisters."
21.Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who played couple Ron Swanson and Tammy II in Parks and Recreation, got married in 2003.
22.Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who play friends Grace and Frankie in Grace and Frankie are actually BFFs IRL — and have been since the '80s.
23.Steve Martin and Martin Short, who played two, well, amigos in The Three Amigos (as well as co-starring in Only Murders In The Building) are besties IRL. Apparently, they play cards and hang out together on set while everyone else is napping, an Only Murders co-star said
24.Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton, who played husband and wife duo Negan and Lucille Smith in The Walking Dead, are married IRL and have two kids, Gus and George.
25.Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell, who played friends Hanna Marin and Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars, have since gone to shows, created TikToks, and gone on holiday together since. "I'm very fortunate to have the friendship that we have," Shay said.
26.Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, who played couple Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton in True Blood, got married in 2010.
27.Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, who appear as buddies in multiple films like Central Intelligence, Jumanji reboots, and Hobbs & Shaw, have a legit friendship. "He has become truly a great, great friend," Dwayne said of Kevin.
