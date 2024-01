Michael Scott Married Carol In Real Life, And 26 Other Actors Whose On-Screen Relationships Actually Became Reality

20.

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz, who play bank-robbing BFFs Maria Alvarez and Sara Sandoval in, are genuinely close friends. Penélope said that Selma, who was one of the few people she knew when she first came to Hollywood, "picked [her] up at the airport and she said, 'You're not going to a hotel, you're coming to my house'... That's why now, we're like sisters."