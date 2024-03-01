From CGI Kisses To Huge Age Differences — 27 Movie Couples People Think Have No Chemistry At All

In a recent Reddit post shared to r/PopCulture, site user u/Joanna_Valdes asked, "Which movie had romantic leads with zero chemistry?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
3. "Jonah Hill and Lauren London in You People. It's genuinely one of the worst movies I've seen in my life."
4. "Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright in the Harry Potter franchise."
5. "Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets."
6. "I thought Henry Cavill and Amy Adams were devoid of chemistry in Man of Steel. They seemed so awkward together."
7. Okay, it's not TECHNICALLY a movie, but "Selena Gomez and Cara Delevinge in Only Murders In The Building."
8. "Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis in Jupiter Ascending. I unapologetically love that movie but their chemistry is just soooo bad."
9. "Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen."
10. "I love love love the Fast and the Furious saga but you can never convince me that Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel want to have sex with each other. Ever."
11. "Hayden Christensen and Emma Roberts in Little Italy."
12. "The answer is obviously Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in Marry Me."
13. "Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in The Princess Diaries 2."
14. "Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades of Grey."
15. "Liam Hemsworth and Jenifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games."
16. "I’m surprised nobody mentioned Emma Watson and Dan Stevens yet. Has the live-action Beauty and the Beast faded from public consciousness that quickly?"
17. "Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse in The Knight Before Christmas."
18. "Josh Hartnett and Shannyn Sossamon in 40 Days and 40 Nights."
19. "I watched Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death with Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega, and they had NO onscreen chemistry at all, which is hilarious because they are MARRIED. It was so bad."
20. "Ana de Armas and Chris Evans have so much chemistry in Knives Out, so I don't know why it didn't work out in Ghosted."
21. "Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder."
22. "Chris Evans and Emily VanCamp in "Captain America: Civil War."
23. "I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie or series where Emma Roberts has chemistry with her male co-star."
24. "Scarlett Johannson and Mark Ruffalo in Avengers."
25. "Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther."
26. "Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in Falling for Christmas."
27. "Okay, hear me out — Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face."
Shout out to r/PopCulture and u/Joanna_Valdes for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.